Ameren sends personnel to help after hurricane

Ameren deployed crews from Illinois and Missouri recently to assist in restoration efforts in the wake of Tropical Storm Laura.
Ameren announced in a news release Aug. 29, 180 personnel from Illinois and Missouri would help crews from Entergy Arkansas "in restoring power and repairing damage in Little Rock, Arkansas, and the surrounding communities."
Tropical Storm Laura was classified as a Category 4 hurricane when it crashed against the coast of Louisiana on Aug. 27, with life-threatening storm surge, inland flooding and damaging winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.
In the release, Ameren said approximately 50,000 Arkansas residents did not have power across the state after the storm passed.
Ameren stated personnel deployed from Operating Centers in Illinois and Missouri. Ameren Illinois and Ameren Missouri are voluntary members of the electric power industry's mutual assistance network through the Edison Electric Institute, according to the release. When needed, a company will send either company employees, contractors or both, along with specialized equipment to help with the restoration efforts of a fellow company.
According to the release, Ameren response personnel and crews took extra precautions to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19. Preventive actions, such as social distancing and use of masks, and protective eyewear and gloves, were used.
