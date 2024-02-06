Ameren sends personnel to help after hurricane

Ameren deployed crews from Illinois and Missouri recently to assist in restoration efforts in the wake of Tropical Storm Laura.

Ameren announced in a news release Aug. 29, 180 personnel from Illinois and Missouri would help crews from Entergy Arkansas "in restoring power and repairing damage in Little Rock, Arkansas, and the surrounding communities."

Tropical Storm Laura was classified as a Category 4 hurricane when it crashed against the coast of Louisiana on Aug. 27, with life-threatening storm surge, inland flooding and damaging winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.