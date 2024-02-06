Amazement at ourselves, each other and God

I love the readings that take place after Easter, readings following the development of the early Church in the Book of Acts. They are stories about connection and community and amazement at the ways we need each other. They remind us none of us are meant to go through this life alone.

The book speaks of struggles, yes, but overall, it has an energy of excitement about it. The Church is growing, and the energy comes from the amazement and wonder and awe of its members as they watch what Jesus said would happen come true. They see it done in and with and through them, and wow. This thing they hoped for is coming alive, and it is so good, better than what they thought they could have in life. They are amazed at God's faithfulness, amazed at their own role in getting to bring God's kingdom to earth, amazed God's Spirit wants to dwell in, with and through them. How incredible it is.

I think they must also be amazed at the connection with others they experience. They are in communion with people who are different from them, people from other countries and religions and cultures who have come to believe in and profess the same truth. They offer themselves; they receive. They share and provide for each other. They learn what it means to be a community and the joys and difficulties and miscommunications that come along with that. They learn their own assumptions are often misconceptions, and that perhaps they have been thinking too small. They learn that to reach out in true love is never wrong.