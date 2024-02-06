Amaranth, barley, corn and more: the ABCs of whole grains

We all know by now that whole grains are good for us and that we should be eating more of them. Anyone who has dipped a toe (or spoon) into the world of farro, brown rice and quinoa also knows how satisfying and versatile the arena of whole grains can be.

But what are whole grains exactly, and which ones should you stock in your pantry?

The Whole Grains Council, a nonprofit consumer advocacy group, defines whole grains as those that contain all the essential parts and naturally occurring nutrients of the grain seed. When grain is processed (for example, by cracking, crushing, rolling or cooking it), some of those health-boosting qualities can be stripped away.

Nutritionists have long touted the health benefits of whole grains. Especially today, when many people are cutting back on meat, whole grains can provide texture, flavor and often protein.

Some of the whole grains you might experiment with are amaranth, barley, corn (including popcorn!), oats, farro, sorghum, millet, spelt, bulgur, wheat berries, cracked wheat, quinoa, rye, teff, and brown and wild rice. Besides eating the whole grains whole, consuming things made with whole grain flours is another way to get at the good stuff.

Read labels carefully: Some products might say "made with whole grains" or "made with whole grain flours" but the amount of whole grains in them might be very small. "Multigrain" is another possibly misleading term -- multiple grains doesn't mean that all or even any of them are whole grains. Look for labeling that says "made with 100% whole grains."

Whole grains can star in a casserole or grain salad, be served up as a side dish, and bolster all kinds of recipes from meatloaves to fritters. The grains are often cooked before they're used in a recipe, usually in water or broth. They can also be used in baking, both savory and sweet. Whole grains soak up sauces beautifully, and can be made ahead and frozen.