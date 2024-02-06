Always have a space, a lesson from "The Blacklist"

A person ought to be judicious before taking a tutorial in morality and ethics from a TV show.
Nevertheless, a recent episode of NBC's "The Blacklist" got me thinking about how each of us decides how far to pursue the things we want.
Episode 14 of season 8 is a case in point.
If you've not watched it, I'll try not to play spoiler.
Elizabeth Keen, one of the co-protagonists in the series, wants Raymond Reddington dead.
Keen is listening to two voices, both of which are advising roughly the same course of action.
The ghost of "Mr. Kaplan," whom only Elizabeth sees, and a criminal conspirator, Neville Townsend, advocate taking Reddington's life when Keen has the opportunity.
If you haven't seen the show, bear with me, it should all make sense in the next few sentences.
Townsend's voice is the most insistent, giving Keen what seems to be poignant advice:
"There must be no space between what you want and what you're willing to do to get it."
Hmmm.
Judaism, Christianity and Islam, considered the faith family of Abraham since all three monotheistic faiths regard the patriarch Abraham as a common ancestor, would not condone the Kaplan/Townsend course of action.
Since the majority of my knowledge comes from the Judeo-Christian tradition, the rejection of the counsel given to Keen can be seen from a few famous Biblical prooftexts.
From the Hebrew Bible, note these verses from a rarely-quoted book, Leviticus, using the New Living Translation (NLT) for all references.
Jesus of Nazareth, who appeared to have a photographic memory for what Christians call the Old Testament, pulled those old words into his day.
In all the above texts, the reader gets a sense of restraint, one the historians Will and Ariel Durant amplified in their magnificent work, Lessons of History, dating from the mid-20th century.
"To the unhappy, the suffering, the bereaved, the old, (religion) has brought supernatural comforts valued by millions of souls as more precious than any natural aid. (Religion) has helped parents and teachers to discipline the young. It has conferred meaning and dignity upon the lowliest existence and through its sacraments has made for stability by transforming human covenants into solemn relationships with God. It has kept the poor (said Napoleon) from murdering the rich. For since the natural inequality of humanity dooms many of us to poverty or defeat, some supernatural hope may be the sole alternative to despair. Destroy that hope and class war is intensified. Heaven and utopia are buckets in a well: when one goes down, the other goes up. When religion declines, Communism grows."
Granted, the words of the Durants are a bit outdated.
They were written in 1968, a time when tensions between the U.S. and the former Soviet Union were at their apex.
As evidence of the decades-long fraught state of affairs between the superpowers, the words "under God" were added to the Pledge of Allegiance in 1954 as a countermessage to what was viewed as "godless" Communism. (Only the chronically advanced will recall this, in all probability.)
Ability to do something should not automatically translate into actually following through and doing it.
We learn this early and if we fail to grasp the lesson, society ceases to function well.
It remains to be seen whether Elizabeth Keen will ignore the counsel of Kaplan/Townsend.
There must be a space between what you want and what you are willing to do to get it.
Always.
A line exists, and we should never cross it, not if we want to live peaceably with others.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.