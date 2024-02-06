Always have a space, a lesson from "The Blacklist"

A person ought to be judicious before taking a tutorial in morality and ethics from a TV show.

Nevertheless, a recent episode of NBC's "The Blacklist" got me thinking about how each of us decides how far to pursue the things we want.

Episode 14 of season 8 is a case in point.

If you've not watched it, I'll try not to play spoiler.

Elizabeth Keen, one of the co-protagonists in the series, wants Raymond Reddington dead.

Keen is listening to two voices, both of which are advising roughly the same course of action.

The ghost of "Mr. Kaplan," whom only Elizabeth sees, and a criminal conspirator, Neville Townsend, advocate taking Reddington's life when Keen has the opportunity.

If you haven't seen the show, bear with me, it should all make sense in the next few sentences.

Townsend's voice is the most insistent, giving Keen what seems to be poignant advice:

"There must be no space between what you want and what you're willing to do to get it."

Hmmm.

Abrahamic religions

Judaism, Christianity and Islam, considered the faith family of Abraham since all three monotheistic faiths regard the patriarch Abraham as a common ancestor, would not condone the Kaplan/Townsend course of action.

Since the majority of my knowledge comes from the Judeo-Christian tradition, the rejection of the counsel given to Keen can be seen from a few famous Biblical prooftexts.

From the Hebrew Bible, note these verses from a rarely-quoted book, Leviticus, using the New Living Translation (NLT) for all references.