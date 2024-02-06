Federal censuses are essential for family history research, but what if they are missing for the location of interest? What about the 10 years between each federal census? If researchers need to fill in gaps, there are several alternatives to the federal censuses.
Forty-four states conducted censuses during different time periods and for various reasons. Missouri, for example, began state censuses in 1824 and conducted them every two years until 1840. Thereafter, they occurred every four years through 1876. However, few have survived -- none before 1840. A list of available Missouri state censuses is at s1.sos.mo.gov/records/archives/census/pages/state.
Many state censuses list heads of households by name, with others in age categories. Some list all individuals, either by age category or with actual age. Information gathered in these censuses varies depending on the purpose of the enumeration. A good summary of states censuses is the book, "State Census Records" by Ann S. Lainhart.
Governments at all levels have used taxes to provide revenue since colonial times. Assessment of these taxes generated lists of individuals and the items taxed. The majority of these are county-level lists. Because tax collection was usually annual, surviving lists can greatly supplement censuses for tracking individual taxpayers. Survival of tax lists range for almost none for some states to very good (Virginia, for example).
Depending on the year and location, most taxpayers in the 1800s and earlier were males aged 21 or older (in some cases, 16 or older) up to a maximum age set by statute (often 50 or 55). State or local laws designated what was taxed -- often real estate or designated personal property (including enslaved people). Many locales assessed a per head (or poll) tax on free white males. Some lists give locations such as stream drainages, others do not.
If your ancestor lived in an urban area, city directories are excellent census substitutes. These did not become common until after the Civil War, although some are earlier. Most list all residents by street address and usually list occupation. They may or may not list spouses. Business listings can provide insight into your ancestor's neighborhood. Finding city directories can be tricky, but some are searchable on subscription sites or in local archives. The more recent ones are often in local libraries.
Plat maps show ownership of land in a given area, and are usually published for entire counties. Updates occurred irregularly, although today most counties produce one annually. The best plat maps show structures and landscape features such as roads and streams in addition to landowners' names. Unfortunately, pre-1900 plat maps may not exist for many counties. You can find digitized older maps online from archives, libraries, the Library of Congress and the David Rumsey Map collection (davidrumsey.com/), among other places.
Voter registration lists survive sporadically, most from the late 1800s forward. These can be a valuable replacement for the lost 1890 census. Listed are free white males (depending on the time period), and possibly birth place, residence, years living in the locale or citizenship status. A number of voter lists are available at FamilySearch.
To conclude discussion of use of censuses and census substitutes in genealogy, they are often of great value. They can provide place of residence, age(s), relationships, economic status and much additional information on ancestors. When combined with other types of public records, their value increases even more. Be sure to learn about the specific census to get the most out of them and to avoid misinterpretation. As with any record, question the information and attempt to resolve inconsistencies. Finally, always keep a log of your searches in census, as well as in other records.
