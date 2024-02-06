Federal censuses are essential for family history research, but what if they are missing for the location of interest? What about the 10 years between each federal census? If researchers need to fill in gaps, there are several alternatives to the federal censuses.

Forty-four states conducted censuses during different time periods and for various reasons. Missouri, for example, began state censuses in 1824 and conducted them every two years until 1840. Thereafter, they occurred every four years through 1876. However, few have survived -- none before 1840. A list of available Missouri state censuses is at s1.sos.mo.gov/records/archives/census/pages/state.

Many state censuses list heads of households by name, with others in age categories. Some list all individuals, either by age category or with actual age. Information gathered in these censuses varies depending on the purpose of the enumeration. A good summary of states censuses is the book, "State Census Records" by Ann S. Lainhart.

Governments at all levels have used taxes to provide revenue since colonial times. Assessment of these taxes generated lists of individuals and the items taxed. The majority of these are county-level lists. Because tax collection was usually annual, surviving lists can greatly supplement censuses for tracking individual taxpayers. Survival of tax lists range for almost none for some states to very good (Virginia, for example).

Depending on the year and location, most taxpayers in the 1800s and earlier were males aged 21 or older (in some cases, 16 or older) up to a maximum age set by statute (often 50 or 55). State or local laws designated what was taxed -- often real estate or designated personal property (including enslaved people). Many locales assessed a per head (or poll) tax on free white males. Some lists give locations such as stream drainages, others do not.