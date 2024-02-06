'Almost' is a loaded word

All through high school at Arthur, Nebraska, I enjoyed math and physics and chemistry, so when I went to McCook Junior College, I took all the math and physics and chemistry classes I could take. My goal more or less was to become a high school math teacher. I say more or less simply because I wasn't sure what I wanted to be. I had thought of becoming a foreman of a ranch in Nebraska. If I'd have had good eye sight I'd have tried to be an Air Force pilot, but my eyesight stunk. I had even thought about seeing if I could attend the Air Force Academy in Colorado. So guess what? I almost become a teacher, a foreman or a pilot. "Almost" because when I met Marge all I wanted to become was a husband. Second-best decision I ever made.

We had a really good friend, Laura Lee Simms, whom we met through World Gospel Mission. She was a missionary out in Arizona and New Mexico. She came by every now and then and stayed here with us, and we'd enjoy a cup or two of coffee from Ethiopia or Columbia or Peru or some other country. A year or two ago, she was driving back to Kentucky to a camp meeting when she had a one vehicle car wreck that ended up killing her. She was only a handful of miles from her sister's when she wrecked her car. She probably was getting tired from driving and dozed off. She "almost" made it to her sister's, where she would have rested. Almost!

Dad and I were talking back when I was little about a close call he had. He was at home about 30 miles north of Whitman, Nebraska. Dad had roped a horse but had accidently gotten tangled up in the rope, so when it took off, it was dragging Dad. At the end of the runway it made a right turn and there was a dead man anchor out from the corner post. This was a wire running from the top of the corner post down to the ground maybe 3-4 feet from the post. When that horse turned the corner Dad was going to get hung on that corner post wire and bad hurt if not killed. Ninety miles to the doctor. Dad said the rope came untangled just in time. Dad said it was close. Almost!

Don't be like King Agrippa who "almost" believed. Believe and become a Christian and then you can say "I almost didn't believe."