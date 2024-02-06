'Almost' is a loaded word

A week ago or so Marge and I were listening to her Bible devotion on her cell phone, which she listens to daily. The devotion was the story of Paul talking to King Agrippa. Paul explains to King Agrippa the message of the Gospel, which is the power to forgive one's sins and live a life for Christ. King Agrippa later on states that he was "almost" persuaded. King Agrippa isn't mentioned again in regards to the Gospel message so really doubt he was ever persuaded to become a Christian.
"Almost" is one of those loaded words that can mean almost nothing, but it can mean the world. We might not realize it, but much of our life actually hinges around the word "almost". Marge and I bought a 1976 Dodge Dart with a slant six but it had a factory four-speed transmission. We had that car when we moved to Scott City, but then we sold the car. We almost kept the car just because it was quite rare. "Almost" kept it but we didn't. Kicked myself many times since then down through the years.
Back in Nebraska, Marge and I met at Chadron State College and dated many times. There was one time she got hacked off, gave me back the ring, and we broke up. I was close to broke, but I still spent gosh knows how much money on a dozen roses. It mended the break, and we got married the following fall. We almost didn't become Rennie and Marge Phillips. "Almost" didn't happen. Almost! That was 50-some years ago, and I'm still thankful. Almost didn't happen.
All through high school at Arthur, Nebraska, I enjoyed math and physics and chemistry, so when I went to McCook Junior College, I took all the math and physics and chemistry classes I could take. My goal more or less was to become a high school math teacher. I say more or less simply because I wasn't sure what I wanted to be. I had thought of becoming a foreman of a ranch in Nebraska. If I'd have had good eye sight I'd have tried to be an Air Force pilot, but my eyesight stunk. I had even thought about seeing if I could attend the Air Force Academy in Colorado. So guess what? I almost become a teacher, a foreman or a pilot. "Almost" because when I met Marge all I wanted to become was a husband. Second-best decision I ever made.
We had a really good friend, Laura Lee Simms, whom we met through World Gospel Mission. She was a missionary out in Arizona and New Mexico. She came by every now and then and stayed here with us, and we'd enjoy a cup or two of coffee from Ethiopia or Columbia or Peru or some other country. A year or two ago, she was driving back to Kentucky to a camp meeting when she had a one vehicle car wreck that ended up killing her. She was only a handful of miles from her sister's when she wrecked her car. She probably was getting tired from driving and dozed off. She "almost" made it to her sister's, where she would have rested. Almost!
Dad and I were talking back when I was little about a close call he had. He was at home about 30 miles north of Whitman, Nebraska. Dad had roped a horse but had accidently gotten tangled up in the rope, so when it took off, it was dragging Dad. At the end of the runway it made a right turn and there was a dead man anchor out from the corner post. This was a wire running from the top of the corner post down to the ground maybe 3-4 feet from the post. When that horse turned the corner Dad was going to get hung on that corner post wire and bad hurt if not killed. Ninety miles to the doctor. Dad said the rope came untangled just in time. Dad said it was close. Almost!
Don't be like King Agrippa who "almost" believed. Believe and become a Christian and then you can say "I almost didn't believe."
