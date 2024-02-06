Like one of the 26 books he had read, third-grader Aidyn Jennings had an enlightened view of the 84 runners in the field as he prepared for his 26th and final mile of Marathon Kids Club.
While he admitted to being a fast runner -- the fastest in his grade -- he knew exactly who the favorites were in the grand finale Friday at Alma Schrader Elementary School in Cape Girardeau.
"Gavin and Max; they're fourth-graders," Jennings said, reciting two names on the tip of his tongue before taking his place in line for a race bib that would be pinned to the front of his orange T-shirt, which displayed the club name on front and members on back.
The crew of kindergartners through fourth-graders went through group stretches outside, then rambunctiously waited and jockeyed for starting position on the athletic field as their peers filed outside to watch the big race.
Physical-education teacher Amy Camp ultimately unleashed the stampede of youth with a blow of a whistle, sending them on their way to two laps around the school and neighborhood.
After one lap, it became apparent Jennings was both a fast learner and fast runner.
As predicted, fourth-graders Max Cairns and Gavin Alspaugh opened a gap. Jennings led the pursuit.
And that's the way it played out to the end, with Cairns victoriously slapping the hands of cheering classmates as he entered the school drive and crossed the finish line, complete with an LED timing board brought in to display times and the special nature of the race. It read 6:22 -- 6 minutes, 22 seconds -- when Cairns passed. Alspaugh crossed second, followed by Jennings.
To the winner went a sandwich, chips, cheese crackers, fruit, drink and medal.
To the runner in 84th place went a sandwich, chips, cheese crackers, fruit, drink and medal.
For all, it was a celebration of a triple-double started in September.
The magic number was 26 -- the number of miles in a marathon, books read and good deeds performed.
The students ran a mile after school each Tuesday and reported their good deeds and books to Camp, who happily took over the program upon becoming the physical-education teacher at the school three years ago.
She described the combination of academics, health and citizenship as an "awesome program."
"They all find some way," Camp said about the good deeds. "Some of them help their families out, siblings, helping grandparents do things and helping around school."
She commended the students on their commitment to all three phases at an assembly in the gym after the race, attended by the student body as well as parents.
"I just want to let you guys know that I am proud of each and every one of you for what you have done, and you've been committed to running these miles and working hard on your books and good deeds," Camp said.
Cairns not only excelled in the running, but also confessed to being a bit of a speed reader. He churned out 32 books.
He cited "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" as his favorite book but displayed plenty of brawn in the good-deeds department, taking food to neighbors and picking up trash and recycling.
"In the neighborhood, help people out, knock on doors and see if they need anything," Cairns said about his deeds.
Alspaugh said he liked running more than reading but surpassed his goal with 32 books.
The book series "The Land of Stories" led his list of favorites, while his good deeds included helping his brother clean his room.
"I helped him fold up his laundry and clean up the basement and stuff like that," Alspaugh said.
Jennings, also a fan of "The Land of Stories," found being a gentleman filled up a good-deeds ledger without much problem.
"Every time I go to church, I hold the door for the elderly, and I always do stuff without being asked, like one time, I picked up some trash that was at church," Jennings said.
Fourth-grader Gwenyth Speight said she found it easier to read books by author Ben Hale than run a mile, but she embraced the challenge.
"I like that it really encourages me because I get to try my best and try to make it through the whole mile," Speight said.
She said her good friend and fellow fourth-grader Julia Beasley was a faster runner.
Beasley smiled and returned the compliment.
"She's the faster reader," Beasley said.
The pair said they enjoyed the program.
"I did it in kindergarten, but then I didn't really have the time to do it after school, so then I dropped out," Beasley said. "Now this year, I'm glad I joined back in because it's been really fun."
In all, there were 24 fourth-graders, 27 third-graders, 20 second-graders, 10 first-graders and three kindergartners.
Among the latter group was 6-year-old Evelyn Dewrock, who said her favorite book was "Go, Dog. Go!"
Her training wheels were about ready to come off completely as far as reading, according to her parents, Ryan and Gabe Dewrock, who watched and cheered during the final mile.
Avid runners, they tried to accompany their daughter on the after-school runs throughout the year.
"It's starting to get her in the role of learning chores and being more responsible around the house and taking responsibility of cleaning her own room and cleaning up after herself in addition to learning to read, and then the health, well-being and exercise she gets from running," Ryan said. "It's definitely great all around. She'll definitely be doing it next year and all the way through."
