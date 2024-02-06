Like one of the 26 books he had read, third-grader Aidyn Jennings had an enlightened view of the 84 runners in the field as he prepared for his 26th and final mile of Marathon Kids Club.

While he admitted to being a fast runner -- the fastest in his grade -- he knew exactly who the favorites were in the grand finale Friday at Alma Schrader Elementary School in Cape Girardeau.

"Gavin and Max; they're fourth-graders," Jennings said, reciting two names on the tip of his tongue before taking his place in line for a race bib that would be pinned to the front of his orange T-shirt, which displayed the club name on front and members on back.

The crew of kindergartners through fourth-graders went through group stretches outside, then rambunctiously waited and jockeyed for starting position on the athletic field as their peers filed outside to watch the big race.

Physical-education teacher Amy Camp ultimately unleashed the stampede of youth with a blow of a whistle, sending them on their way to two laps around the school and neighborhood.

Aidyn Jennings is greeted by fellow students as he finishes third in the Marathon Kids final mile of the year Friday at Alma Schrader Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

After one lap, it became apparent Jennings was both a fast learner and fast runner.

As predicted, fourth-graders Max Cairns and Gavin Alspaugh opened a gap. Jennings led the pursuit.

And that's the way it played out to the end, with Cairns victoriously slapping the hands of cheering classmates as he entered the school drive and crossed the finish line, complete with an LED timing board brought in to display times and the special nature of the race. It read 6:22 -- 6 minutes, 22 seconds -- when Cairns passed. Alspaugh crossed second, followed by Jennings.

To the winner went a sandwich, chips, cheese crackers, fruit, drink and medal.

To the runner in 84th place went a sandwich, chips, cheese crackers, fruit, drink and medal.

For all, it was a celebration of a triple-double started in September.

The magic number was 26 -- the number of miles in a marathon, books read and good deeds performed.

The students ran a mile after school each Tuesday and reported their good deeds and books to Camp, who happily took over the program upon becoming the physical-education teacher at the school three years ago.

She described the combination of academics, health and citizenship as an "awesome program."

"They all find some way," Camp said about the good deeds. "Some of them help their families out, siblings, helping grandparents do things and helping around school."

She commended the students on their commitment to all three phases at an assembly in the gym after the race, attended by the student body as well as parents.

"I just want to let you guys know that I am proud of each and every one of you for what you have done, and you've been committed to running these miles and working hard on your books and good deeds," Camp said.

Cairns not only excelled in the running, but also confessed to being a bit of a speed reader. He churned out 32 books.

He cited "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" as his favorite book but displayed plenty of brawn in the good-deeds department, taking food to neighbors and picking up trash and recycling.