All the fixin's for a good Southern meal

By Susan McClanahan
When you think of the South, you might think of sweet tea, banging screen doors, lightnin' bugs, and sitting on a front porch, but I bet the first thing you think of is good ol' stick-to-your-ribs comfort food. Whether it's biscuits and gravy, a catfish po'boy, fried green tomatoes, or shrimp and grits, Southern cooks do it like no one else. The South has a culinary style all its own: comforting, hearty, frequently fried... and always delicious.
Here in Cape Girardeau, we are on the edge of being from the south or the north, but personally, I always associate myself to Southern traditions and foods.
Enjoy this little taste of the South and Southern comfort food recipes.
Hush puppies are pretty much the definition of southern comfort food. Kicking back with a basket of these fried balls of dough is a southerner's favorite ways to indulge. Combine them with some tartar sauce and fried fish, and it's a ticket to a southern food lover's paradise.
All across the South, you'll find different variations on this beloved food. From family recipes that have been passed down for generations, to prize-winning, top secret restaurant recipes, everyone has a special take on hush puppies. This recipe has a tad bit of spice, with a pinch of cayenne, but it also has a hint of sweet from a touch of sugar. The result is that perfect blend of sweet, savory, and doughy...a forkful of delicious!
In a large bowl, mix together the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, sugar, baking soda, salt and cayenne.
In a separate, medium bowl, combine milk, buttermilk, eggs, and chopped onion. Pour wet mixture over dry ingredients and stir together until just combined. Don't overmix.
Set the bowl aside to rest for one hour.
In a large skillet or Dutch oven, heat about 2 inches of oil until it reaches 360 degrees.
Drop small, teaspoon-sized rounds of batter into the oil. Cook for about 3 minutes or until golden brown and crispy, flipping halfway through.
Remove from oil and drain on a paper towel-lined plate. Serve with tartar sauce or whipped butter, if desired.
Is there anything more Southern than fried green tomatoes? Made from unripened, green tomatoes that are fried into the tastiest little crispy and juicy discs, this classic dish is something you have to try at least once. Luckily, you don't have to make a trip down South to get some; you can make them at home!
Fried green tomatoes are perfect for potluck gatherings: they taste great, work as both a starter or a side, and complement most any other dish. As an added bonus, this Southern staple is simple and easy to prepare, making it ideal for times when you're too busy to spend hours toiling away in the kitchen. In fact, the total preparation and cooking time is just under 15 minutes. It's hard to believe a dish this easy could taste so good!
Wash tomatoes and cut into thin, 1/4-inch-thick slices.
Beat eggs in a small bowl. Place flour in a separate, shallow bowl and season with salt, pepper and paprika. Stir together to combine.
Coat tomato slices in flour, then shake off excess and dip them in egg wash. Dredge again in flour mixture.
Pour 2 inches vegetable oil into a large skillet and heat over medium-high heat.
Place breaded tomato slices in the hot oil and fry for 2 minutes on each side, or until lightly browned.
Remove tomato slices from oil using a slotted spoon and transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Sprinkle with salt and serve immediately.
Every Southern family has their own tried-and-true recipe for tender, flaky biscuits that's been passed down for generations. Some use lard, others use grated frozen butter, some swear by a certain brand of flour. In the end, they are all good in their own right.
As with any recipe worth trying, the secret is in the butter. Slicing in cold chunks of butter and folding the dough creates those fluffy layers we all crave in our biscuits. When cooking, the cold butter melts and creates steam pockets. Just think about that for a minute; biscuit butter pockets.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees and prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Whisk together flour, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Using a pastry cutter, or your fingers, cut the cubes of butter into the flour mixture, breaking the butter into pieces the size of peas. Place bowl in refrigerator to cool for 10 minutes.
Meanwhile, mix the honey and buttermilk together in a small bowl, or measuring cup. Add to the flour / butter mixture, and gently stir to combine. Gently knead the dough on a lightly floured surface 3-4 times to bring it together. Roll dough into a 9x5 inch rectangle, and fold into thirds. Repeat the rolling and folding process 2 more times, before rolling dough out to about 3/4-inch thickness. Cut biscuits from dough using a 1-3/4 inch round cutter, and place on prepared baking sheet.
Bake 10-12 minutes, until biscuits have risen and are golden brown on top. Serve warm.
Southerners all agree that a well-seasoned cast iron skillet makes cornbread taste even better, and you can't beat that rustic presentation. Cornbread is a Southern staple served up alongside soups, chili, stews, and barbecue, or just slather a slice with butter and eat it over the stove.
Cast iron skillets are pretty great for baking. The seasoning process makes them naturally non-stick, and the heavy metal means even baking throughout, and keeping foods warm for a while longer when you pull this treat out of the oven.
A good cornbread should be fluffy with a great, buttery crust to the top, and that great buttermilk flavor should really shine in every bite.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
In a medium bowl, combine cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
In a large measuring cup, whisk together buttermilk, egg, and egg yolk.
Pour the buttermilk mixture in with the cornmeal mixture and stir until well combined.
Add the butter to a cast iron skillet (at least 10 inches wide) and place in the oven until the butter is melted (3 to 5 minutes).
Remove the skillet from the oven, and swirl the butter around to make sure the skillet bottom and sides are well coated.
Pour the batter into the skillet, and smooth out the top with a rubber spatula.
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until a toothpick or skewer inserted into the center comes out clean. Serve warm.
Georgia is famous for its peaches, and perhaps one of the state's most famous recipes is peach cobbler. Making peach cobbler from scratch is really the best way to enjoy the dish, and besides, it's super easy to make and absolutely heavenly to eat. Peaches are already sweet on their own, but a couple more ingredients take them from sweet to "peachy."
Serve it warm or cold, topped with whipped cream or vanilla bean ice cream. Peach cobbler a la mode is so good, and that cool and creamy vanilla slowly melting over the top makes it mouth watering and wonderful. Summer fruits are good on their own, but why not sweeten them up a bit, and a cobbler is just the place to do it!
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Pour melted butter into center of 9x13-inch baking dish, do not spread butter around pan.
In a separate bowl, combine flour, 1 cup sugar, salt, and baking powder. Slowly pour in milk and vanilla extract, and stir to combine. Pour batter over butter, but do not stir.
Add brown sugar, peach slices, and lemon juice to a saucepan on high heat. Stir frequently until sugar is completely melted and peaches have released their juices.
Pour peaches over top of batter. Do not stir.
Bake for 40-45 minutes or until top of cobbler is a golden in color.
Serve warm or cold, or with a scoop of ice cream.
Who doesn't love warm, hearty, cheesy, grits, and we especially love them when the slow cooker does all the work. Grits are a delicious Southern staple and this recipe takes a slightly unconventional route by pairing them with shrimp and making a delicious lunch or supper.
For the Grits:
For the Shrimp:
Combine grits and water in slow cooker and let grits settle to the bottom. Skim any solids off the top of the water. Cover and cook on low for 7-8 hours or overnight.
Stir and add in cream, cheeses, salt, pepper and butter.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Toss shrimp in olive oil and minced garlic, and season with salt and pepper. Spread out on a baking tray. Place in oven and cook for 6-8 minutes, or until shrimp is pink, opaque and cooked through.
Add butter directly to baking tray and toss shrimp in it. Spoon grits into bowls and add shrimp and butter on top. Serve warm.
It's no secret that Southern folk love to fry their food, and though that Cajun seasoning could probably make shoe leather taste good, it just doesn't get any better than these crispy, delicious Fried Shrimp.
If there's one classic appetizer that almost all Southerners love, it's a basket of fried shrimp. That puffy, crunchy batter mixes perfectly with the taste of the shrimp inside. It's a classic appetizer that is great served alone, or with your favorite sauce.
For this recipe, it keeps the shrimp decidedly Southern with a great Cajun-spiced batter. There's nothing tremendously fancy about this meal, just good down-home southern cooking.
Use a sharp paring knife to butterfly and devein the shrimp.
In another large bowl, whisk together the milk, buttermilk, egg, mustard, and 1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning. Pour the mixture over the shrimp, cover, and refrigerate for at least 15 minutes to an hour.
In a shallow bowl, combine the 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning with the salt, cornmeal, flour, and cayenne.
Dredge the shrimp in the cornmeal mixture and shake off any excess. Arrange the shrimp in a single layer on 2 baking sheets.
Pour enough oil into a Dutch oven or other deep pot to reach a depth of 3 inches. Heat the oil to 325 degrees. Place wire cooling racks over a baking sheet lined with paper towels for easier cleanup.
Fry the shrimp in small batches, being careful to not crowd the pot, flipping once, until golden brown (about 1 1/2 minutes on each side). Transfer the shrimp to the wire racks to let drain a few moments. Serve hot.
A "pig pickin'" is a tradition in the American South; a big party where a whole pig is roasted and served up for family and friends. It's quite an event and one that all participants, from guests to cooks, take a great deal of pride in. And what pig pickin' is complete without a pig pickin' cake. You can go ahead and have Pig Pickin' Cake for any old reason at all... it's the perfect cake for any potluck! This cool and sweet treat is the perfect way to end a big savory meal. No, there's no actual pig on the ingredient list, but sweet pineapple, tart oranges, and cool whipped cream that come together in a refreshing combination of sweet and citrus atop a very humble vanilla cake.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and lightly flour two 9-inch round baking pans.
In a mixing bowl, beat cake mix, eggs, oil and water until moistened. Reserve 4-5 orange slices for decoration. Add remaining oranges to batter and beat until well blended.
Pour batter into baking pans and bake for 22-25 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center of cakes comes out clean. Cool slightly, 10 minutes, then transfer to wire rack to cool.
For the frosting: In a bowl, stir pudding mix and pineapple. Fold in thawed whipped topping. Take one cooled cake and add a layer of frosting to top. Place second cake on top of first and spread remaining frosting over cake. Chill in refrigerator before serving.
While this classic recipe calls for the chicken to be fried up in a pan with butter, you could opt for a healthier version by skipping the flour and placing the chicken in the oven at 400 for 30 minutes. Either way, this is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
For gravy:
Tenderize chicken by placing each piece between a layer of saran wrap and lightly pounding until chicken is about 1/2 inch thick.
Prepare the breading by putting the four, eggs, and cornflakes into separate bowls. Add paprika, salt, and pepper to the flour and mix. Dip the chicken first into flour, then into egg, and finally into corn flakes.
In a large pan, melt 2 tablespoons of butter, and add 1/3 of the prepared chicken. Cook until golden brown, about 3 minutes each side. Remove crumbs from pan and repeat.
For the gravy: melt butter in a medium saucepan. And flour and stir. Slowly add broth, salt, and pepper, stirring until mixture thickens.
Tomato Pie is a summertime essential in the south. The combination of creamy mayonnaise and juicy heirloom tomatoes is a match made in heaven. Serve up this deliciously simple old-fashioned tomato pie as a twist on traditional sweet pie recipes.
Invite your friends over for a mid-morning brunch, serving this pie as the feature attraction. Fresh tomatoes tempt the taste buds, while a cheesy filling adds richness. Use your favorite heirloom tomatoes to personalize the dish.
Save a little to reheat for a light dinner, or make a second pie to feed the entire family. Use a store-bought crust to shorten the preparation time, and serve this pie up in the middle of the week as a quick, easy meal that tastes as good as it looks.
Mix the flour, shortening, butter and sea salt in a food processor until fine crumbs form. Blend in the ice water until the dough forms a ball. Remove the dough from the food processor, and work it with your hands until it is the shape of a disk. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap, and place it in the refrigerator to chill for 30 minutes. Remove the dough from the refrigerator, and place it on a smooth surface, Sprinkle the dough with flour, and roll it to a 1/8-inch thickness. Place the dough in a 9-inch pie pan, and trim to fit. Chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes. Line the edges of the pie pan with aluminum foil, and weight the bottom of the crust down with pie weights. Bake the crust in a 425 degree oven for 20 minutes. Remove the aluminum foil, and bake the crust for an additional five minutes. Allow the crust to cool.
Salt the tomato slices, and allow them to drain in a colander for 10 minutes. Mix the tomatoes with the salt, pepper, onion, oil, basil, Parmesan cheese, cheddar cheese and mayonnaise.
Pour the tomato mixture in the cooled pie crust. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes before serving.
A sweet, layered Caramel Cake is an old-fashioned Southern tradition and you just have to try it for yourself. It is a Southern specialty that is created by stacking layer upon layer of thin cake on top of one another to make a giant, caramel icing-filled tower. The more layers the better. While this cake might look intimidating, try this; you can sit around and mess with evenly, horizontally slicing 2-3 large cakes, or you can buy some disposable aluminum cake pans and pour thin layers of batter and just bake them in two rounds.
This dessert is ridiculously impressive and it tastes just as good! Since it does require a little more work than your average, run-of-the-mill box mix, it's perfect for birthdays and special occasions and your guests will appreciate the extra effort.
Cake:
Caramel Sauce:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and lightly grease 7-11 cake pans (round or rectangular; it's ok if they're aluminum) with butter or non-stick spray.
Combine flour, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl and set aside.
In a large bowl or mixer, cream together butter and sugar until fluffy and lightened in color.
One at a time, beat in eggs, waiting for each to be incorporated before adding the next. Then pour in vanilla extract.
In a small bowl, mix Greek yogurt and milk together until smooth.
Alternate between adding the flour mixture and yogurt mixture to the butter and sugar, beginning and ending with the dry ingredients. Beat until just incorporated.
Evenly distribute batter between desired amount of cake pans and bake until golden brown and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Note: baking time varies based on how many cake layers you're making; you could also make 2-3 layers and cut them into horizontal layers. Remove from oven and let cool 10-15 minutes before removing to wire rack to cool completely.
In a large Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed saucepan, heat brown sugar and milk over medium heat and stir until sugar dissolves, then let it sit without touching it.
Use a candy thermometer to gauge temperature; when it reaches 240 degrees, take pan off heat and stir in 3 tablespoons butter. Stir for a few minutes while it cools, then wait for it to reach 140-120 degrees and transfer it to a stand mixer (or use handheld mixers).
Mix in vanilla extract and beat until cooled, thick and creamy, 6-10 minutes. Note: if icing isn't spread-able, add 1-3 teaspoons heavy cream to thin it out.
Release cake layers from pans and begin stacking them with caramel icing in between layers. Pour remaining icing over the top and smooth over the top and sides.
Cut into pieces and enjoy.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.