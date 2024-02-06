All the fixin's for a good Southern meal

By Susan McClanahan

When you think of the South, you might think of sweet tea, banging screen doors, lightnin' bugs, and sitting on a front porch, but I bet the first thing you think of is good ol' stick-to-your-ribs comfort food. Whether it's biscuits and gravy, a catfish po'boy, fried green tomatoes, or shrimp and grits, Southern cooks do it like no one else. The South has a culinary style all its own: comforting, hearty, frequently fried... and always delicious.

Here in Cape Girardeau, we are on the edge of being from the south or the north, but personally, I always associate myself to Southern traditions and foods.

Enjoy this little taste of the South and Southern comfort food recipes.

Southern Hush Puppies

Hush puppies are pretty much the definition of southern comfort food. Kicking back with a basket of these fried balls of dough is a southerner's favorite ways to indulge. Combine them with some tartar sauce and fried fish, and it's a ticket to a southern food lover's paradise.

All across the South, you'll find different variations on this beloved food. From family recipes that have been passed down for generations, to prize-winning, top secret restaurant recipes, everyone has a special take on hush puppies. This recipe has a tad bit of spice, with a pinch of cayenne, but it also has a hint of sweet from a touch of sugar. The result is that perfect blend of sweet, savory, and doughy...a forkful of delicious!

1-1/2 cups yellow cornmeal

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

3 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cayenne

3/4 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup milk

2 eggs

1 large yellow onion, finely chopped

Canola oil (for frying)

In a large bowl, mix together the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, sugar, baking soda, salt and cayenne.

In a separate, medium bowl, combine milk, buttermilk, eggs, and chopped onion. Pour wet mixture over dry ingredients and stir together until just combined. Don't overmix.

Set the bowl aside to rest for one hour.

In a large skillet or Dutch oven, heat about 2 inches of oil until it reaches 360 degrees.

Drop small, teaspoon-sized rounds of batter into the oil. Cook for about 3 minutes or until golden brown and crispy, flipping halfway through.

Remove from oil and drain on a paper towel-lined plate. Serve with tartar sauce or whipped butter, if desired.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Is there anything more Southern than fried green tomatoes? Made from unripened, green tomatoes that are fried into the tastiest little crispy and juicy discs, this classic dish is something you have to try at least once. Luckily, you don't have to make a trip down South to get some; you can make them at home!

Fried green tomatoes are perfect for potluck gatherings: they taste great, work as both a starter or a side, and complement most any other dish. As an added bonus, this Southern staple is simple and easy to prepare, making it ideal for times when you're too busy to spend hours toiling away in the kitchen. In fact, the total preparation and cooking time is just under 15 minutes. It's hard to believe a dish this easy could taste so good!

4 green tomatoes

1 cup flour

2 eggs

Vegetable oil, for frying

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

1/4 teaspoon paprika

Wash tomatoes and cut into thin, 1/4-inch-thick slices.

Beat eggs in a small bowl. Place flour in a separate, shallow bowl and season with salt, pepper and paprika. Stir together to combine.

Coat tomato slices in flour, then shake off excess and dip them in egg wash. Dredge again in flour mixture.

Pour 2 inches vegetable oil into a large skillet and heat over medium-high heat.

Place breaded tomato slices in the hot oil and fry for 2 minutes on each side, or until lightly browned.

Remove tomato slices from oil using a slotted spoon and transfer to a paper towel-lined plate. Sprinkle with salt and serve immediately.

Flaky Buttermilk Biscuits

Every Southern family has their own tried-and-true recipe for tender, flaky biscuits that's been passed down for generations. Some use lard, others use grated frozen butter, some swear by a certain brand of flour. In the end, they are all good in their own right.

As with any recipe worth trying, the secret is in the butter. Slicing in cold chunks of butter and folding the dough creates those fluffy layers we all crave in our biscuits. When cooking, the cold butter melts and creates steam pockets. Just think about that for a minute; biscuit butter pockets.

2 cups all-purpose flour

2-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

5 tablespoons very cold unsalted butter, cut into small cubes

3/4 cup cold buttermilk

3 tablespoons honey

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and prepare a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Whisk together flour, baking powder and salt in a large bowl. Using a pastry cutter, or your fingers, cut the cubes of butter into the flour mixture, breaking the butter into pieces the size of peas. Place bowl in refrigerator to cool for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, mix the honey and buttermilk together in a small bowl, or measuring cup. Add to the flour / butter mixture, and gently stir to combine. Gently knead the dough on a lightly floured surface 3-4 times to bring it together. Roll dough into a 9x5 inch rectangle, and fold into thirds. Repeat the rolling and folding process 2 more times, before rolling dough out to about 3/4-inch thickness. Cut biscuits from dough using a 1-3/4 inch round cutter, and place on prepared baking sheet.

Bake 10-12 minutes, until biscuits have risen and are golden brown on top. Serve warm.

Cast Iron Skillet Cornbread

Southerners all agree that a well-seasoned cast iron skillet makes cornbread taste even better, and you can't beat that rustic presentation. Cornbread is a Southern staple served up alongside soups, chili, stews, and barbecue, or just slather a slice with butter and eat it over the stove.

Cast iron skillets are pretty great for baking. The seasoning process makes them naturally non-stick, and the heavy metal means even baking throughout, and keeping foods warm for a while longer when you pull this treat out of the oven.

A good cornbread should be fluffy with a great, buttery crust to the top, and that great buttermilk flavor should really shine in every bite.

1-1/3 cup yellow cornmeal

1-3/4 cups flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1-1/4 teaspoons kosher salt

1-3/4 cups buttermilk

1 egg plus 1 large yolk

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 4 pieces

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

In a medium bowl, combine cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

In a large measuring cup, whisk together buttermilk, egg, and egg yolk.

Pour the buttermilk mixture in with the cornmeal mixture and stir until well combined.

Add the butter to a cast iron skillet (at least 10 inches wide) and place in the oven until the butter is melted (3 to 5 minutes).

Remove the skillet from the oven, and swirl the butter around to make sure the skillet bottom and sides are well coated.

Pour the batter into the skillet, and smooth out the top with a rubber spatula.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes, or until a toothpick or skewer inserted into the center comes out clean. Serve warm.

Georgia Peach Cobbler

Georgia is famous for its peaches, and perhaps one of the state's most famous recipes is peach cobbler. Making peach cobbler from scratch is really the best way to enjoy the dish, and besides, it's super easy to make and absolutely heavenly to eat. Peaches are already sweet on their own, but a couple more ingredients take them from sweet to "peachy."

Serve it warm or cold, topped with whipped cream or vanilla bean ice cream. Peach cobbler a la mode is so good, and that cool and creamy vanilla slowly melting over the top makes it mouth watering and wonderful. Summer fruits are good on their own, but why not sweeten them up a bit, and a cobbler is just the place to do it!

6-8 fresh peaches, peeled and sliced

1 stick unsalted butter, melted

1 cup flour

1 cup sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Juice from 1/2 lemon

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Pour melted butter into center of 9x13-inch baking dish, do not spread butter around pan.

In a separate bowl, combine flour, 1 cup sugar, salt, and baking powder. Slowly pour in milk and vanilla extract, and stir to combine. Pour batter over butter, but do not stir.

Add brown sugar, peach slices, and lemon juice to a saucepan on high heat. Stir frequently until sugar is completely melted and peaches have released their juices.

Pour peaches over top of batter. Do not stir.

Bake for 40-45 minutes or until top of cobbler is a golden in color.

Serve warm or cold, or with a scoop of ice cream.

Southern Shrimp and Grits

Who doesn't love warm, hearty, cheesy, grits, and we especially love them when the slow cooker does all the work. Grits are a delicious Southern staple and this recipe takes a slightly unconventional route by pairing them with shrimp and making a delicious lunch or supper.

For the Grits: