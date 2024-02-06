All about that bacon

My husband, Scott, loves bacon in just about any way you can find to add it to a recipe. He enjoys it wrapped around pork tenderloin or chicken and especially hot off the grill.

In thinking about that, I started looking for recipes he would enjoy that have a strip or two of bacon used in the preparation. As I was looking through books and online, I found so many that fit the bill perfectly. In looking at the spring and summer months ahead, I will be making several of these for him and cooking them outdoors from the grill.

I hope you enjoy this variety of bacon-wrapped or bacon-included recipes.

Bacon Pork Tenderloin

There are many different variations of bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin, but this recipe is quite different using apple butter, allspice and chili powder.

8 slices smoked maple bacon

3 tablespoons apple butter

2 tablespoons honey

1/3 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon chili powder

1 large pork tenderloin

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spray a broiler pan with cooking spray.

Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium heat, turning occasionally, until bacon begins to brown but is still flexible, about 5 minutes. Mix apple butter, honey, allspice, and chili powder in a small bowl.

Wrap tenderloin in 4 slices of partially-cooked bacon and secure with toothpicks. Brush half the apple butter mixture over bacon and wrap the tenderloin with remaining slices of bacon. Brush remaining apple butter mixture over the meat. Place tenderloin on prepared broiling pan.

Bake in the preheated oven until apple butter mixture has baked into a glaze and an instant-read meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the tenderloin reads at least 145 degrees, about 30 minutes.

Bacon-Topped Meat Loaf

If you enjoy a nice homemade meatloaf, you will especially like this recipe. There is cheddar cheese tucked away in the meatloaf under the bacon making it for a delicious flavor combination.

1/2 cup chili sauce

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 medium onion, chopped

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2/3 cup dry breadcrumbs

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

2 pounds lean ground beef (90% lean)

2 bacon strips, halved

In a large bowl, combine the first eight ingredients. Crumble beef over mixture and mix well. Shape into a loaf in an ungreased 13x9-inch baking dish. Top with bacon.

Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 70 to 80 minutes or until meat is no longer pink and a thermometer reads 160 degrees. Drain; let stand for 10 minutes before cutting.

Herb, Garlic and Bacon Pork Loin

Delicious pork loin roasted with bacon the whole family will love. Serve with potatoes and your favorite vegetables.

1 (5 pound) pork loin roast

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound sliced bacon

3 cups chicken stock

1 tablespoon dried rosemary

1 tablespoon dried thyme

6 fresh basil leaves

6 fresh sage leaves

4 cloves garlic, chopped

8 fresh pearl onions, peeled

Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.

Rub the pork loin with olive oil and place in a roasting pan. Drape slices of bacon over the top. Combine the chicken stock, rosemary, thyme, basil, sage and garlic. Pour over the roast. Place onions around the sides.

Cover with a lid or aluminum foil. Bake for 1 hour and 30 minutes. Remove the lid or foil, and continue to bake for 30 minutes, or until the bacon is browned. Cook to at least 145 degrees.

Grilled Chicken with Rosemary and Bacon

This recipe goes together quickly and easily with minimal preparation time. Chicken breasts with garlic powder, bacon, and rosemary are grilled. Great with grilled vegetables and rice.

4 teaspoons garlic powder

4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

Salt and pepper to taste

4 sprigs fresh rosemary

4 thick slices bacon

Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat, and lightly oil the grate.

Sprinkle 1 teaspoon garlic powder on a chicken breast and season with salt and pepper. Lay one rosemary sprig on the chicken breast. Wrap the bacon around the chicken to hold the rosemary on. Secure the bacon with a toothpick or an additional thick rosemary stem.

Cook the chicken breasts until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 8 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees. Stay near the grill to combat any flare ups from the bacon. Remove the toothpicks before serving.

Aussie Chicken

This recipe includes chicken breasts topped with mushrooms, bacon and cheese cooked in a honey-mustard sauce. Simple enough for a weeknight family dinner or nice enough for special guess dining in on the weekend.

4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves -- pounded to 1/2 inch thickness

2 teaspoons seasoning salt

6 slices bacon, cut in half

1/2 cup prepared yellow mustard

1/2 cup honey

1/4 cup light corn syrup

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon dried onion flakes

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms

2 cups shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Rub the chicken breasts with the seasoning salt, cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until crisp. Set aside.

In a medium bowl, combine the mustard, honey, corn syrup, mayonnaise and dried onion flakes. Remove half of sauce, cover and refrigerate to serve later.

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Place the breasts in the skillet and saute for 3 to 5 minutes per side, or until browned. Remove from skillet and place the breasts into a 9x13 inch baking dish. Apply the honey mustard sauce to each breast, then layer each breast with mushrooms and bacon. Sprinkle top with shredded cheese.

Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes, or until cheese is melted and chicken juices run clear. Garnish with parsley and serve with the reserved honey mustard sauce.

Pork Chops Stuffed with Smoked Gouda and Bacon

Easy and elegant enough for the in-laws. Be sure, when filling the chops, not to stuff it too full, or the meat will be done cooking before the cheese has had a chance to melt.

2 ounces smoked Gouda cheese, shredded

4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 (2 1/4 inch thick) center-cut, bone-in pork chops

1 teaspoon olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

Ground black pepper

Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat.

In a small bowl, combine the cheese, bacon, parsley, and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper.

Lay the chop flat on cutting board, and with a sharp knife held parallel to the board, cut a pocket into the pork, going all the way to the bone, but leaving the sides intact. Stuff cheese mixture into pocket, and close with a wooden toothpick. Brush meat with oil, and season with salt and more black pepper.

Lightly oil the grill grate. Grill over medium heat for 5 to 8 minutes on each side, or until pork is done. Careful not to overcook!

Bacon Mushroom Chicken

2 tablespoons butter, melted

2 bone-in chicken breast halves, with skin

1 teaspoon seasoning salt

1 clove garlic, crushed

2 thick slices bacon

1/2 cup mushrooms, halved

1/4 cup heavy cream

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Pour melted butter into a 9x13-inch baking dish. Add chicken, skin side down; sprinkle with seasoning salt and garlic. Turn chicken over, season, and lay bacon strips on top. Sprinkle with mushrooms.

Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes to 60 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear.

Remove chicken, bacon and mushrooms to a platter and keep warm. Pour juices from baking dish into a small saucepan and whisk together with cream over low heat until thickened. Pour sauce over chicken and serve warm.

Bacon Ranch Chicken Skewers

These bacon ranch chicken skewers may be the star at your dinner party or cookout. They are easy, interesting and incredibly adaptable.

1/3 cup ranch dressing

1 teaspoon hot chile paste (such as Sambal Oelek)

4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves, cut into 1 inch pieces

24 (1-inch) pieces red onion

12 slices thick cut bacon

Salt and black pepper to taste

12 (6 inch) bamboo skewers, soaked in water for 2 hours

Whisk together ranch dressing and hot chile paste in a large bowl.

Mix in chicken pieces and toss to evenly coat. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and marinate in the refrigerator for 1 to 3 hours.

Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.

Remove chicken from the bag and transfer to a plate or baking sheet lined with paper towels. Pat chicken pieces dry with more paper towels. Thread a piece of onion about 1 1/2 inches down the skewer. Thread the end portion of one strip of bacon onto skewer so the rest of the strip is hanging down. Skewer on a piece of chicken; thread on the next portion of the bacon. Turn the skewer so that the long end of the bacon is again hanging down. Repeat this process of skewering and turning until the entire strip of bacon is threaded, using 4 to 5 chicken pieces. Thread a second piece of onion onto the end of the skewer.

Repeat these steps for all 12 skewers.

Season chicken skewers with salt and pepper as desired.

Cook the skewers on the preheated grill, turning every 3 to 4 minutes, until nicely browned on all sides and the meat is no longer pink in the center, 12 to 16 minutes total per skewer. Serve with ranch dressing as a dipping sauce.

Giant Bacon-Wrapped Meatballs

Delicious firm Italian meatballs wrapped in crisp bacon; a match made in heaven.

3 pounds ground beef

3 eggs

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/2 cup dry breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 pound sliced bacon, cut in half crosswise

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Mix ground beef, eggs, Parmesan cheese, parsley, breadcrumbs, garlic, onion powder, salt, black pepper, oregano, and basil in a large bowl until thoroughly combined. Form meat mix into 2-inch meatballs.

Wrap half a bacon slice around a meatball; turn the meatball around 45 degrees and wrap a second half-slice of bacon around the meatball so the meat is enclosed by bacon. Repeat, forming 12 meatballs and wrapping each one in 2 half-slices of bacon. Place wrapped meatballs onto the prepared baking sheet with seam sides down.

Bake in the preheated oven until meatballs are no longer pink inside and bacon is crisp, about 45 minutes. An instant-read meat thermometer inserted into the center of a meatball should read at least 160 degrees. Pour off excess grease.

Monterey Chicken

This classic Monterey Chicken is sauteed onions, peppers and mushrooms and well worth the extra time that takes.

4 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

1 cup teriyaki marinade sauce

1/2 pound bacon

2 tablespoons butter

1 small onion, cut into long slices

1 small green bell pepper, cut into thin strips

1 (8 ounce) package fresh mushrooms, coarsely chopped

4 slices mozzarella cheese

To Marinate: Place chicken in a nonporous glass dish or bowl. Pour marinade over chicken and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate to marinate for 1 to 2 hours.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Place chicken in a 9x13-inch baking dish and bake in a preheated oven for 20 to 30 minutes, or until cooked through and juices run clear. Meanwhile, place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain and set aside.

In same skillet, melt butter over medium high heat. Saute onion, bell pepper and mushrooms for about 3 to 5 minutes. Add remaining 1/3 cup of marinade and simmer until soft. Drain and set onion mixture aside.

Top baked chicken with bacon strips. Add onion mixture and top each breast with a slice of cheese. Bake for another 10 to 15 minutes, or until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Bacon Wrapped Pork Medallions

8 slices bacon

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon seasoned salt

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 pounds pork tenderloin

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

Preheat an oven to 400 degrees.

Place the bacon in a large, oven-safe skillet, and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly browned and still flexible, 6 to 7 minutes. Drain the bacon slices on a paper towel-lined plate. Remove any excess bacon grease from the skillet. Combine garlic powder, seasoning salt, basil and oregano in a small bowl. Set aside.