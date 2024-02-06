All about that bacon

My husband, Scott, loves bacon in just about any way you can find to add it to a recipe. He enjoys it wrapped around pork tenderloin or chicken and especially hot off the grill.
In thinking about that, I started looking for recipes he would enjoy that have a strip or two of bacon used in the preparation. As I was looking through books and online, I found so many that fit the bill perfectly. In looking at the spring and summer months ahead, I will be making several of these for him and cooking them outdoors from the grill.
I hope you enjoy this variety of bacon-wrapped or bacon-included recipes.
There are many different variations of bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin, but this recipe is quite different using apple butter, allspice and chili powder.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Spray a broiler pan with cooking spray.
Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium heat, turning occasionally, until bacon begins to brown but is still flexible, about 5 minutes. Mix apple butter, honey, allspice, and chili powder in a small bowl.
Wrap tenderloin in 4 slices of partially-cooked bacon and secure with toothpicks. Brush half the apple butter mixture over bacon and wrap the tenderloin with remaining slices of bacon. Brush remaining apple butter mixture over the meat. Place tenderloin on prepared broiling pan.
Bake in the preheated oven until apple butter mixture has baked into a glaze and an instant-read meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the tenderloin reads at least 145 degrees, about 30 minutes.
If you enjoy a nice homemade meatloaf, you will especially like this recipe. There is cheddar cheese tucked away in the meatloaf under the bacon making it for a delicious flavor combination.
In a large bowl, combine the first eight ingredients. Crumble beef over mixture and mix well. Shape into a loaf in an ungreased 13x9-inch baking dish. Top with bacon.
Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 70 to 80 minutes or until meat is no longer pink and a thermometer reads 160 degrees. Drain; let stand for 10 minutes before cutting.
Delicious pork loin roasted with bacon the whole family will love. Serve with potatoes and your favorite vegetables.
Preheat the oven to 300 degrees.
Rub the pork loin with olive oil and place in a roasting pan. Drape slices of bacon over the top. Combine the chicken stock, rosemary, thyme, basil, sage and garlic. Pour over the roast. Place onions around the sides.
Cover with a lid or aluminum foil. Bake for 1 hour and 30 minutes. Remove the lid or foil, and continue to bake for 30 minutes, or until the bacon is browned. Cook to at least 145 degrees.
This recipe goes together quickly and easily with minimal preparation time. Chicken breasts with garlic powder, bacon, and rosemary are grilled. Great with grilled vegetables and rice.
Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat, and lightly oil the grate.
Sprinkle 1 teaspoon garlic powder on a chicken breast and season with salt and pepper. Lay one rosemary sprig on the chicken breast. Wrap the bacon around the chicken to hold the rosemary on. Secure the bacon with a toothpick or an additional thick rosemary stem.
Cook the chicken breasts until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, 8 minutes per side. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees. Stay near the grill to combat any flare ups from the bacon. Remove the toothpicks before serving.
This recipe includes chicken breasts topped with mushrooms, bacon and cheese cooked in a honey-mustard sauce. Simple enough for a weeknight family dinner or nice enough for special guess dining in on the weekend.
Rub the chicken breasts with the seasoning salt, cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until crisp. Set aside.
In a medium bowl, combine the mustard, honey, corn syrup, mayonnaise and dried onion flakes. Remove half of sauce, cover and refrigerate to serve later.
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Place the breasts in the skillet and saute for 3 to 5 minutes per side, or until browned. Remove from skillet and place the breasts into a 9x13 inch baking dish. Apply the honey mustard sauce to each breast, then layer each breast with mushrooms and bacon. Sprinkle top with shredded cheese.
Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes, or until cheese is melted and chicken juices run clear. Garnish with parsley and serve with the reserved honey mustard sauce.
Easy and elegant enough for the in-laws. Be sure, when filling the chops, not to stuff it too full, or the meat will be done cooking before the cheese has had a chance to melt.
Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat.
In a small bowl, combine the cheese, bacon, parsley, and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper.
Lay the chop flat on cutting board, and with a sharp knife held parallel to the board, cut a pocket into the pork, going all the way to the bone, but leaving the sides intact. Stuff cheese mixture into pocket, and close with a wooden toothpick. Brush meat with oil, and season with salt and more black pepper.
Lightly oil the grill grate. Grill over medium heat for 5 to 8 minutes on each side, or until pork is done. Careful not to overcook!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Pour melted butter into a 9x13-inch baking dish. Add chicken, skin side down; sprinkle with seasoning salt and garlic. Turn chicken over, season, and lay bacon strips on top. Sprinkle with mushrooms.
Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes to 60 minutes, or until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear.
Remove chicken, bacon and mushrooms to a platter and keep warm. Pour juices from baking dish into a small saucepan and whisk together with cream over low heat until thickened. Pour sauce over chicken and serve warm.
These bacon ranch chicken skewers may be the star at your dinner party or cookout. They are easy, interesting and incredibly adaptable.
Whisk together ranch dressing and hot chile paste in a large bowl.
Mix in chicken pieces and toss to evenly coat. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and marinate in the refrigerator for 1 to 3 hours.
Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate.
Remove chicken from the bag and transfer to a plate or baking sheet lined with paper towels. Pat chicken pieces dry with more paper towels. Thread a piece of onion about 1 1/2 inches down the skewer. Thread the end portion of one strip of bacon onto skewer so the rest of the strip is hanging down. Skewer on a piece of chicken; thread on the next portion of the bacon. Turn the skewer so that the long end of the bacon is again hanging down. Repeat this process of skewering and turning until the entire strip of bacon is threaded, using 4 to 5 chicken pieces. Thread a second piece of onion onto the end of the skewer.
Repeat these steps for all 12 skewers.
Season chicken skewers with salt and pepper as desired.
Cook the skewers on the preheated grill, turning every 3 to 4 minutes, until nicely browned on all sides and the meat is no longer pink in the center, 12 to 16 minutes total per skewer. Serve with ranch dressing as a dipping sauce.
Delicious firm Italian meatballs wrapped in crisp bacon; a match made in heaven.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.
Mix ground beef, eggs, Parmesan cheese, parsley, breadcrumbs, garlic, onion powder, salt, black pepper, oregano, and basil in a large bowl until thoroughly combined. Form meat mix into 2-inch meatballs.
Wrap half a bacon slice around a meatball; turn the meatball around 45 degrees and wrap a second half-slice of bacon around the meatball so the meat is enclosed by bacon. Repeat, forming 12 meatballs and wrapping each one in 2 half-slices of bacon. Place wrapped meatballs onto the prepared baking sheet with seam sides down.
Bake in the preheated oven until meatballs are no longer pink inside and bacon is crisp, about 45 minutes. An instant-read meat thermometer inserted into the center of a meatball should read at least 160 degrees. Pour off excess grease.
This classic Monterey Chicken is sauteed onions, peppers and mushrooms and well worth the extra time that takes.
To Marinate: Place chicken in a nonporous glass dish or bowl. Pour marinade over chicken and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate to marinate for 1 to 2 hours.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Place chicken in a 9x13-inch baking dish and bake in a preheated oven for 20 to 30 minutes, or until cooked through and juices run clear. Meanwhile, place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain and set aside.
In same skillet, melt butter over medium high heat. Saute onion, bell pepper and mushrooms for about 3 to 5 minutes. Add remaining 1/3 cup of marinade and simmer until soft. Drain and set onion mixture aside.
Top baked chicken with bacon strips. Add onion mixture and top each breast with a slice of cheese. Bake for another 10 to 15 minutes, or until cheese is melted and bubbly.
Preheat an oven to 400 degrees.
Place the bacon in a large, oven-safe skillet, and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until lightly browned and still flexible, 6 to 7 minutes. Drain the bacon slices on a paper towel-lined plate. Remove any excess bacon grease from the skillet. Combine garlic powder, seasoning salt, basil and oregano in a small bowl. Set aside.
Wrap the pork tenderloin with the bacon strips securing with 1 or 2 toothpicks per strip of bacon. Slice the tenderloin between each bacon strip to create the medallions. Dip both sides of the medallions in seasoning mix. Melt butter and oil together in the same skillet over medium-high heat. Cook each medallion for 4 minutes on each side.
Place skillet into the preheated oven and bake until the pork is no longer pink in the center, 17 to 20 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read 145 degrees.
Spinach and cheese stuffed into boneless, skinless chicken breasts. For a complete meal serve with rice, noodles, or a nice Greek salad.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In a medium bowl, mix mayonnaise, spinach, feta cheese, and garlic until well blended. Set aside.
Carefully butterfly chicken breasts, making sure not to cut all the way through. Spoon spinach mixture into chicken breasts. Wrap each with a piece of bacon, and secure with a toothpick. Place in shallow baking dish. Cover.
Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour, or until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees.
Marinated chicken breasts broiled with bacon and cheese, then served with sauteed mushrooms and honey mustard dressing. Fantastic way to broil chicken that adds that extra something.
Place chicken in a glass dish or bowl; poke with a fork several times, then pour Worcestershire sauce in and turn to coat. Cover dish or bowl and refrigerate for about 1 hour.
Place bacon in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain, and set aside.
Heat butter in a small skillet over medium heat. Add mushrooms, and saute for about 10 minutes, or until soft; set aside.
Preheat oven to Broil.
Remove chicken from marinade (discard any remaining liquid), and broil for about 5 minutes each side. When chicken is almost finished, top each breast with 2 slices bacon, then cheese. Continue to broil until cheese has melted, then remove from oven. Serve with mushrooms and salad dressing for topping.
This easy-to-make chicken great on the grill but just as good baked in the oven when you can't grill out.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
Cook bacon in a skillet over medium heat until the edges begin to crisp, about 5 minutes; drain bacon on paper towels. Wrap each chicken breast with 2 slices of bacon in an x-shaped pattern and place into the prepared baking sheet with bacon ends underneath.
Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes; spread barbecue sauce over chicken breasts and bake until the juices run clear, the chicken is no longer pink inside, and an instant-read meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of a breast reads at least 160 degrees, 10 to 15 more minutes.
Wrapping a turkey breast in bacon helps keep it extremely moist, and the addition of feta and spinach makes this turkey amazing.
Slice turkey breast down the middle and lay it flat. Sprinkle oregano, cumin, salt, and pepper on the inside of turkey. Arrange spinach leaves in 1 layer on 1 of the pieces of turkey and top with a layer of feta cheese. Repeat layering with spinach and feta cheese. Fold the other turkey breast half over the feta layer so the filling is sealed. Wrap the entire turkey breast with bacon. Place wrapped turkey in a baking dish and season with salt and pepper.
Cook turkey breast until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 30 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees.
Turn on oven's broiler and broil wrapped turkey until bacon is crisp on each side, about 2 minutes per side. Let turkey rest for 10 minutes before slicing.
These chicken breasts stuffed with ricotta cheese, spinach, and wrapped with bacon are a surefire way to impress, they have a beautiful presentation.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly oil a 9x13-inch baking dish.
Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic; cook and stir until it begins to brown, about 30 seconds. Quickly stir in spinach, and continue cooking until the spinach has wilted. Transfer the mixture into a bowl, and set aside to cool.
Slice through the chicken breast horizontally to within 1/2 inch of one long edge, then open the meat like a book. Place each opened chicken breast in between two pieces of plastic wrap, and pound with a meat mallet to a thickness of 1/4-inch.
Stir the ricotta cheese, Parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning, garlic salt, and onion powder into the cooked spinach until blended. Evenly divide this mixture among the chicken breasts, then roll each into an oblong shape, like a burrito, tucking in the ends. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and sprinkle with Italian seasoning. Wrap each breast with 2 strips of bacon, and secure with toothpicks. Place into the prepared pan.
Bake in preheated oven until the bacon is brown and crispy, and the chicken is no longer pink, 45 to 60 minutes. Remove from oven, and allow to rest for 5 to 10 minutes before removing toothpicks and serving.
These are easy to make, so consider making extra and freezing for later use. When ready to use you just will have the sauce to make. This is delicious served over extra wide egg noodles. So wrap up your chicken in a bacon slice and enjoy.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
Pound the chicken breasts until flat. Put a slice of cream cheese and 1 teaspoon chopped chives in the middle of each breast and roll up. Wrap each rolled breast with 1 slice of bacon and secure with toothpicks. Place in a 9x13-inch baking dish.
In a medium bowl, combine condensed soup, mayonnaise, milk, lemon juice, pepper and salt. Mix until smooth, then pour over chicken.
Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour, or until no longer pink and juices run clear.
A simple way to prepare chicken that looks like you spent a lot of time preparing. It can also be prepared ahead of time and refrigerated until baked. Be sure to use a good quality pesto for best results or make your own. It is good served with pasta, but it is also nice sliced and served on a green salad.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Grease a baking dish.
Spread about 2 tablespoons of pesto per chicken breast over the top of each breast, and wrap each breast in prosciutto slices to cover the entire breast. Place the wrapped chicken breasts into the prepared baking dish.
Bake in the preheated oven until the chicken is no longer pink, the juices run clear, and the prosciutto is lightly crisped, about 25 minutes.
This is a very decadent dish. The chicken breasts are stuffed with bacon and feta cheese. A cucumber and tomato salad makes a great accompaniment.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a small bowl combine the oil, lemon juice, garlic, oregano, salt and pepper. Mix together. Place chicken in a 9x13-inch baking dish and pour oil mixture over chicken.
Stuff each chicken breast with 1 slice feta cheese and 1 slice bacon. Secure open sides with toothpicks.
Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes.
This chicken is so tender and moist and is a perfect family dinner. The bacon helps to baste the chicken while it cooks. Recipe can be adjusted to any size whole chicken.
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.
Rub butter over the entire chicken. Season with salt, pepper and thyme. Place the carrots inside the cavity, and tie the legs together. Place the chicken breast side up in a roasting pan. Lay bacon strips across the top of the chicken and secure with toothpicks. Sprinkle with paprika. Pour the beef broth into the roasting pan; do not pour over the bacon.
Roast for 15 minutes in the preheated oven, the reduce the heat to 350 degrees. Baste with some of the broth. Continue to roast for 1 hour and 15 minutes, or until the internal temperature is 165 degrees when taken in the thickest part of the thigh. Baste every 15 minutes with the broth.
Remove the bacon and discard toothpicks. Roast the chicken for 15 more minutes to brown the skin. Transfer to a serving platter, and remove the ties. You may eat the bacon, but it is best to discard the carrots.
This recipe is a great twist to everyday chicken. It is tasty yet easy to prepare which is a win-win for everyone.
Place chicken breasts on a cutting board. With a sharp knife, slice chicken breasts horizontally, without slicing them completely in half. Open the chicken breasts like a book. Place chicken and marinade into a large resealable plastic bag. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 500 degrees.
Place opened chicken breasts on a broiler pan. Place 4 basil leaves on the bottom half of each chicken breast. Top each with 2 or 3 tomato slices and 1 slice of cheese, and fold over top half of chicken (if necessary, fasten with toothpicks). Wrap 3 slices bacon around each chicken breast.
Cook in preheated oven for 15 minutes. Turn chicken, and cook 15 minutes more. Remove from oven, and sprinkle chicken with Parmesan. Return to oven, and cook until cheese is melted, about 2 to 3 minutes.
This is simple, and very yummy. Just put it in the oven and relax. This goes great with rice or noodles and a nice green salad.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Place the chicken breast halves in a baking dish, and drizzle evenly with honey and mustard. Sprinkle with lemon pepper.
Bake chicken 25 minutes in the preheated oven. Top each breast half with 2 bacon slice halves, and sprinkle evenly with cheese. Continue baking 10 minutes, or until chicken juices run clear, bacon is crisp, and cheese is bubbly.
Until next time, happy cooking.
