All about pumpkins

Pumpkin season has arrived, and you can find numerous items at the grocery store using pumpkin as an ingredient. There are plenty of recipes using pumpkin in sweet baked goods such as breads, muffins, cakes, cookies, pancakes and much more. But what about some different applications to use this seasonal favorite?

Today I have looked for recipes that may be just a little different from what you might normally make with pumpkin. Dips, soups, main entree dishes, beverages, biscuits and cornbread and even Rice Krispie treats. I also included a snack recipe for muddy buddy Chex mix using pumpkin spice flavors as a nice treat for fall.

Pumpkin Pie Dip

This easy five-ingredient Pumpkin Pie Dip is cool, creamy and packed with pumpkin spice flavor. This dessert dip is fall in a bowl!

1 cup pumpkin puree canned or fresh

1 (3.4 ounce) instant vanilla pudding dry mix only

1/4 cup milk

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

8-ounce whipped topping, thawed

Place the pumpkin puree, instant vanilla pudding, milk and pumpkin pie spice in a large bowl. Mix the ingredients well.

Add whipped topping and fold the pumpkin mixture into the whipped topping until well mixed and it turns light orange in color.

Chill the dip in the refrigerator for at least one hour to allow it to firm up a little.

Serve with vanilla wafer cookies, graham crackers, sliced apples or your favorite dippers. Dust the top of the dip with a little extra pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon as an optional garnish.

Notes: Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three to fourdays. You can make this dip a day or two ahead of time as well.

Trying adding this dip into a baked graham cracker crust for an easy chilled pie!

You can substitute the pudding for sugar free and use sugar free whipped topping for a lower sugar or weight-watcher-friendly dip.

Source: www.onmykidsplate.com/pumpkin-pie-dip/?fbclid=IwAR3p_pqxwLvUAohwILtz2ZU5xsjb0RWk-Ilgpg6MBw3wn8-d4vhYmNg8wzM

Pumpkin Butternut Squash Soup

1 medium sugar pumpkin

1 medium butternut squash

1 cup leeks

2 small cloves garlic

1/4 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper

5-6 cups vegetable broth

1/4-1/2 cup half and half

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon coriander

1/4 teaspoon curry

Salt and pepper to taste

Sour cream

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cut pumpkin and butternut squash into 2-inch chunks, removing the inner seeds and fibrous bits. I roasted my pumpkin and squash with the peel on and removed the cooked flesh from the peel once baked. If you think it's easier to peel the pumpkin and squash before baking, then go right ahead.

Slice the white flesh up until the green stalks of several leeks. Toss the pumpkin, squash, whole garlic cloves and leeks on a baking tray with olive oil, salt and pepper. Bake for 25 to 35 minutes or until a fork inserted in the flesh of the pumpkin and squash meets no resistance.

Remove from the oven and allow them to rest until cool enough to handle.

When cooled, use a spoon to scoop the cooked flesh away from the squash peel and place in a large saucepan. Add the roasted garlic and leeks to the pan too. Add 3 cups of warm vegetable broth and using a hand blender, blend and breakdown the squash flesh with the broth. If you don't have a hand blender, blending the chunky soup in a regular blender in batches should work too. Add 2 to 3 more cups of broth and blend until you've reached the desired consistency. Add sugar, coriander, and curry.

Cook soup over medium heat for 30 minutes. Add cream and salt and pepper to taste. Stir. Serve warm with a dollop of sour cream.

Source: cookingwithk.net/2010/12/pumpkin-butternut-squash-soup.html?fbclid=IwAR0V5J_wRC5Bl8GA2Li2TQ0-cTD53ar-MHnLrBZr0Y8jBHidOnJsSGSSVQQ

Pumpkin Biscuits

1 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup canned pumpkin

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Cut in the 8 oz. of cream cheese, using a pastry blender, until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

Combine the pumpkin into the flour mixture; stir with a wooden spoon until the mixture is moistened. If too sticky, add a bit more flour.

Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface. Knead the dough about eight times. Roll the dough out to one-inch thickness and cut with a 2-inch floured biscuit cutter. Place the biscuits on a greased cookie sheet, placing them one inch apart.

Bake for 15 to 17 minutes, or until the biscuits are flaky and golden brown. Serve warm!

Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/best-pumpkin-biscuits-recipe/

Pumpkin Turkey Chili

Delicious flavors of fall with pumpkin, corn, and beans.

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 large, sweet onion, chopped

1 green or red large bell pepper, chopped

1 large or 2 small jalapeÃ±o peppers, seeded and finely chopped

1 pound ground turkey

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained

1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree

1 cup water

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon sea salt

Ground black pepper, to taste

1 (15-ounce) can kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 (15-ounce) can corn, drained (or 2-3 cobs, cooked)

Toppings: sour cream, cheese, cilantro, or green onions (optional)

Heat oil in a large pot over medium high heat. Add onion, bell pepper, and jalapeÃ±os, stirring frequently, until tender, four to five minutes.

Add turkey and cook until browned. Stir in tomatoes, pumpkin, 1 cup water, garlic powder, chili powder, cumin, cinnamon and salt and pepper; bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to medium low and add beans and corn. Cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes more.

Serve with sour cream, cheese, and fresh cilantro (or finely chopped green onions).

Source: www.reluctantentertainer.com/pumpkin-turkey-chili-recipe/

Pumpkin Cornbread with Cinnamon Honey Butter

The perfect fall cornbread! Flavored with pumpkin and autumn spices. It's moist and tender and extra delicious when served with cinnamon honey butter! The perfect side with soups and chili.

For the Cornbread:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup cornmeal

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 cup packed light-brown sugar

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

1 cup canned pumpkin

1/2 cup sour cream

2 large eggs

For the Whipped Cinnamon Honey Butter:

1/2 cup salted butter

1/3 cup honey

1/4 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray an 8-inch-by-8-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.

For the cornbread: In a mixing bowl whisk together flour, cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves for 20 seconds. Make a well in center of flour mixture then set aside.

In a separate mixing bowl, add brown sugar and break up sugar with fingertips until no clumps remain. Add in melted butter and pumpkin and whisk to combined.

Mix in sour cream and eggs until well blended. Pour mixture into well in flour mixture then fold with a rubber spatula just until combined and no streaks of flour remain.

Pour batter into prepared pan. Spread batter into an even layer.

Bake in preheated oven until toothpick inserted into center comes out free of batter, about 25 to 30 minutes. Cool slightly on a wire rack then cut into squares.

For the cinnamon honey butter: In a mixing bowl (or using a stand mixer) whip butter with an electric hand mixer until smooth.

Add in honey, powdered sugar and cinnamon and mix on low speed until combined, then increase to high speed and whip until light and fluffy, about two to three minutes.

Source: www.cookingclassy.com/pumpkin-cornbread-with-cinnamon-honey-butter/

Pumpkin Spice Coffee Syrup

Quick and easy homemade pumpkin spice coffee syrup for fall!

3/4 cup water

3/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup pumpkin puree

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

2 teaspoon vanilla

In a medium saucepan combine all ingredients. Using a whisk, mix ingredients together and heat over medium-high heat until simmering. Simmer for three minutes.

Remove from the heat and chill.

Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week.

Source: www.julieseatsandtreats.com/pumpkin-spice-coffee-syrup/?fbclid=IwAR2cccYOn_cEBhZwVPgel_t3iTnaifKJJ8fDsQZwbkNvLgXenppYrwjQc5M#wprm-recipe-container-96133

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew Coffee

4 cups cold water

1 cup coarsely ground coffee beans

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup monk fruit sugar substitute

1 tablespoon pumpkin puree

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the Cold Brew Coffee: You'll need about 1 cup of coarse ground coffee beans. Add the ground coffee with 4 cups of COLD water to a pitcher. Stir and refrigerate for 12-24 hours.

Place a strainer with cheesecloth over a large pitcher or bowl. Slowly pour coffee (with grounds) into the cheesecloth lined strainer until all the liquid has filtered through.

Dilute cold brew concentrate with a 2:1 ratio of cold water: concentrate. I usually just add an additional 4 cups of cold water. If you like it REALLY strong, use less water at this point.

For the Pumpkin Cream: In a saucepan, combine heavy cream, sugar, pumpkin puree, and pumpkin spice. Whisk over medium heat until sugar is dissolved, and cream mixture begins to steam. DO NOT BOIL.

Remove from heat and whisk in the vanilla extract. Strain through a fine mesh strainer and transfer to a pint-sized mason jar (or pitcher). Refrigerate until cool.