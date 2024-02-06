All about pumpkins

Pumpkin season has arrived, and you can find numerous items at the grocery store using pumpkin as an ingredient. There are plenty of recipes using pumpkin in sweet baked goods such as breads, muffins, cakes, cookies, pancakes and much more. But what about some different applications to use this seasonal favorite?
Today I have looked for recipes that may be just a little different from what you might normally make with pumpkin. Dips, soups, main entree dishes, beverages, biscuits and cornbread and even Rice Krispie treats. I also included a snack recipe for muddy buddy Chex mix using pumpkin spice flavors as a nice treat for fall.
This easy five-ingredient Pumpkin Pie Dip is cool, creamy and packed with pumpkin spice flavor. This dessert dip is fall in a bowl!
Place the pumpkin puree, instant vanilla pudding, milk and pumpkin pie spice in a large bowl. Mix the ingredients well.
Add whipped topping and fold the pumpkin mixture into the whipped topping until well mixed and it turns light orange in color.
Chill the dip in the refrigerator for at least one hour to allow it to firm up a little.
Serve with vanilla wafer cookies, graham crackers, sliced apples or your favorite dippers. Dust the top of the dip with a little extra pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon as an optional garnish.
Notes: Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three to fourdays. You can make this dip a day or two ahead of time as well.
Trying adding this dip into a baked graham cracker crust for an easy chilled pie!
You can substitute the pudding for sugar free and use sugar free whipped topping for a lower sugar or weight-watcher-friendly dip.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cut pumpkin and butternut squash into 2-inch chunks, removing the inner seeds and fibrous bits. I roasted my pumpkin and squash with the peel on and removed the cooked flesh from the peel once baked. If you think it's easier to peel the pumpkin and squash before baking, then go right ahead.
Slice the white flesh up until the green stalks of several leeks. Toss the pumpkin, squash, whole garlic cloves and leeks on a baking tray with olive oil, salt and pepper. Bake for 25 to 35 minutes or until a fork inserted in the flesh of the pumpkin and squash meets no resistance.
Remove from the oven and allow them to rest until cool enough to handle.
When cooled, use a spoon to scoop the cooked flesh away from the squash peel and place in a large saucepan. Add the roasted garlic and leeks to the pan too. Add 3 cups of warm vegetable broth and using a hand blender, blend and breakdown the squash flesh with the broth. If you don't have a hand blender, blending the chunky soup in a regular blender in batches should work too. Add 2 to 3 more cups of broth and blend until you've reached the desired consistency. Add sugar, coriander, and curry.
Cook soup over medium heat for 30 minutes. Add cream and salt and pepper to taste. Stir. Serve warm with a dollop of sour cream.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Cut in the 8 oz. of cream cheese, using a pastry blender, until mixture resembles coarse crumbs.
Combine the pumpkin into the flour mixture; stir with a wooden spoon until the mixture is moistened. If too sticky, add a bit more flour.
Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface. Knead the dough about eight times. Roll the dough out to one-inch thickness and cut with a 2-inch floured biscuit cutter. Place the biscuits on a greased cookie sheet, placing them one inch apart.
Bake for 15 to 17 minutes, or until the biscuits are flaky and golden brown. Serve warm!
Delicious flavors of fall with pumpkin, corn, and beans.
Heat oil in a large pot over medium high heat. Add onion, bell pepper, and jalapeÃ±os, stirring frequently, until tender, four to five minutes.
Add turkey and cook until browned. Stir in tomatoes, pumpkin, 1 cup water, garlic powder, chili powder, cumin, cinnamon and salt and pepper; bring to a boil.
Reduce heat to medium low and add beans and corn. Cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes more.
Serve with sour cream, cheese, and fresh cilantro (or finely chopped green onions).
The perfect fall cornbread! Flavored with pumpkin and autumn spices. It's moist and tender and extra delicious when served with cinnamon honey butter! The perfect side with soups and chili.
For the Cornbread:
For the Whipped Cinnamon Honey Butter:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray an 8-inch-by-8-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
For the cornbread: In a mixing bowl whisk together flour, cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves for 20 seconds. Make a well in center of flour mixture then set aside.
In a separate mixing bowl, add brown sugar and break up sugar with fingertips until no clumps remain. Add in melted butter and pumpkin and whisk to combined.
Mix in sour cream and eggs until well blended. Pour mixture into well in flour mixture then fold with a rubber spatula just until combined and no streaks of flour remain.
Pour batter into prepared pan. Spread batter into an even layer.
Bake in preheated oven until toothpick inserted into center comes out free of batter, about 25 to 30 minutes. Cool slightly on a wire rack then cut into squares.
For the cinnamon honey butter: In a mixing bowl (or using a stand mixer) whip butter with an electric hand mixer until smooth.
Add in honey, powdered sugar and cinnamon and mix on low speed until combined, then increase to high speed and whip until light and fluffy, about two to three minutes.
Quick and easy homemade pumpkin spice coffee syrup for fall!
In a medium saucepan combine all ingredients. Using a whisk, mix ingredients together and heat over medium-high heat until simmering. Simmer for three minutes.
Remove from the heat and chill.
Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to one week.
For the Cold Brew Coffee: You'll need about 1 cup of coarse ground coffee beans. Add the ground coffee with 4 cups of COLD water to a pitcher. Stir and refrigerate for 12-24 hours.
Place a strainer with cheesecloth over a large pitcher or bowl. Slowly pour coffee (with grounds) into the cheesecloth lined strainer until all the liquid has filtered through.
Dilute cold brew concentrate with a 2:1 ratio of cold water: concentrate. I usually just add an additional 4 cups of cold water. If you like it REALLY strong, use less water at this point.
For the Pumpkin Cream: In a saucepan, combine heavy cream, sugar, pumpkin puree, and pumpkin spice. Whisk over medium heat until sugar is dissolved, and cream mixture begins to steam. DO NOT BOIL.
Remove from heat and whisk in the vanilla extract. Strain through a fine mesh strainer and transfer to a pint-sized mason jar (or pitcher). Refrigerate until cool.
Once chilled, use an Areolate or milk frother to froth the pumpkin cream. Or shake vigorously in mason jar.
To Make Pumpkin cream cold Brew Coffee: Fill large glass with ice. Add cold brew coffee, leaving space for cream.
Pour in desired amount of frothy pumpkin cream. ENJOY.
Notes: For best results, I make the pumpkin cream and the cold brew the day before.
Why cold brew coffee? I find that cold brew removes the bitterness you might find when drinking iced coffee. You could use regular iced coffee if you prefer.
Foam not frothing? It's okay. Still tastes amazing, pour it in!
I use this natural sugar substitute in place of the sugar in today's recipe. It's zero carb and doesn't increase your glycemic index. GUILT FREE coffee drinking! Feel free to use granulated sugar if you prefer.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 9x13-inch pan and set aside.
In a medium mixing bowl, combine ricotta, pumpkin puree, maple syrup, lemon zest, a pinch of salt, and cinnamon. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla, and a pinch of salt until well combined, then set aside.
Pair two pieces of bread together, then cut them diagonally and spread the ricotta filling onto the upper 2/3rds of one of the bread slices. Gently place the other bread half on top — make sure not to smush the pieces together or the filling will fall through the bottom. Place the ricotta sandwich into the baking dish so that the corner faces upward and the flat, long side is touching the pan. Repeat this process until all bread slices and ricotta are used — in order to get all the bread to fit, you may need to trim some corners along the cut side — about 1/2-inch inch at the most.
Pour egg mixture over the French toast slowly in order to dampen the upward corners of the bread. Sprinkle the tops of the bread with a dusting of white, coconut, or brown sugar, to add a little crunchy, caramelization
Cover with foil, and place in oven for 20 minutes. After baking, remove foil and bake for another 10-15 minutes, make sure the egg mixture in the center is fully cooked through.
Serve hot with powdered sugar, maple syrup, and fresh toasted almonds!
The puppy chow mixture features a pumpkin spice. It is so easy, you can make it with kids!
*Substitute 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon plus 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger, 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg and 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves.
Melt butter and chocolate chips in 1-quart saucepan over low heat; stir until smooth. Add peanut butter; continue cooking, stirring constantly, until smooth. Remove from heat.
Place cereal into bowl; pour chocolate mixture over cereal. Stir until well coated.
Transfer mixture to 1-gallon resealable plastic food bag; add powdered sugar and pumpkin pie spice. Seal bag tightly. Shake bag until powdered sugar evenly coats cereal; add almonds. Pour into serving dish.
Fall is here to stay, so celebrate the fall season with this cheesy, baked pasta! And it proves pumpkin can go savory, too!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a skillet, cook sausage until browned and cooked through. Drain and set aside.
Caramelize onion over medium high heat. Set aside.
Prepare gnocchi according to package directions in one saucepan with salted water.
In saucepan that the gnocchi was cooked in, stir together pumpkin puree, spaghetti sauce, chopped basil, garlic, red pepper flakes, half of the goat cheese, and salt and pepper to taste. Bring the mixture to a simmer and heat through.
Add in gnocchi, sausage and caramelized onion. Fold the items together until gnocchi are completely coated in sauce.
Pour the mixture into a baking dish. Top with remaining mozzarella and goat cheese.
Cover with aluminum foil and bake for 25 minutes until the cheese has melted and the casserole has heated through. Remove from oven and serve immediately.
Easy Pumpkin Pie Rice Krispie Treats enhanced with the delicious pumpkin spice flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger make a perfect fall snack or football watching treat!
Grease a 9Ã—13 pan with nonstick cooking spray.
Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add in the mini marshmallows and stir. Continue stirring until the marshmallows are melted and combined with butter. Add in the mini marshmallows and stir. Continue stirring until the marshmallows are melted and combined with butter.
Very lightly press the mixture into your prepared pan. Do not pack down.
Cool completely, then cut into squares.
This pumpkin lasagna dish is a mouthful to say and more than the best mouthful to eat that you will ever find anywhere. Well, that may be a little over the top, but I want you to get the idea of just how fulfilling this dish really is.
For the Pumpkin Puree:
For the Lasagna Sheets:
For the White Sauce:
For the layers and top:
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place 3 pumpkins, halved and seeded, on a sheet pan and drizzle with the oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper then roast in the oven for about 30 minutes or until a fork easily pierces through the pumpkin.
Remove the pumpkin from the oven and scoop the pulp from the shell of the pumpkin to a food processor. Whiz the processor until pumpkin is fully pureÃ¨d. Remove 1 cup of the pureÃ¨d pumpkin to a small bowl and the remaining puree in a medium bowl and set aside.
Add 4 eggs to the pumpkin puree in the medium-sized bowl.
For the pasta, add 2 of the eggs to the small bowl containing the 1 cup of pumpkin puree. Whisk until combined.
In a food processor place 4 cups of flour, 4 teaspoons of semolina flour, salt, and nutmeg. Pulse for about 2 seconds just to combine. Add the pumpkin and egg mixture to the food processor and pulse a few times to combine. Add the remaining 2 eggs until a dough is formed. If the mixture is moist and sticks together nicely like a dough, turn the mixture onto a clean work surface sprinkled lightly with flour and semolina flour. If it is too dry, add a few drops of water. If it is too wet, add a little flour. This dough should not stick to your hands, but just barely not sticky.
Knead the dough by using the palm of your hands and push the dough away from you then fold it toward you. Rotate the dough and continue until dough is smooth. This will probably take about 10 minutes. Divide dough into 2 balls, wrap each ball with plastic wrap and rest for 30 minutes in the refrigerator.
For the white sauce, melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium-heat. Add the sage leaves to the butter and fry them until crisp. Be careful not to allow the butter to burn. Remove the leaves to a paper towel. Slowly sprinkle 1 cup of flour over the butter and stir until combined (this should take about 2 minutes). Whisk milk and cream into the pan and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook until thick, about 20 minutes, stirring consistently to keep the mixture from burning. Season with salt, pepper, and nutmeg.
Remove one of the dough balls from the refrigerator and place on a lightly floured surface. With a rolling pin, roll the dough until it is at the most 1/16th of an inch. You should be able to see through it. Cut the pasta into sheets to fit your pan with a very sharp knife.
Grease a 13 x 9-inch lasagna pan or casserole with butter. Reduce the oven temperature to 375 degrees.
Ladle a thin layer of the cream sauce on the bottom of the casserole. Cover the sauce with lasagna noodles. Overlap the dough if necessary. Add another layer of sauce to cover the noodles, top with 1/6 of the mozzarella, and Parmesan cheeses. Repeat layering 5 times more, then ladle on the remaining sauce, and add the remaining purÃ¨e pumpkin (from the small bowl) randomly over the top of the casserole along with remaining cheeses.
Cover the lasagna loosely with foil for 20 minutes or until the top begins to brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool for about 10 minutes before serving.
