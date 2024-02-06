Alexie, Pilkey books among most 'challenged' of past decade

NEW YORK -- Toni Morrison is on the list. So are John Green and Harper Lee. And John Steinbeck and Margaret Atwood. All wrote books that were among the 100 most subjected to censorship efforts over the past decade, as compiled by the American Library Association.

Sherman Alexie's prize-winning "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian" came in at No. 1, followed by Dav Pilkey's "Captain Underpants" picture book series and Jay Asher's young adult novel "Thirteen Reasons Why." Objections raised by parents and other community members have ranged from explicit language and depictions of drug use in Alexie's novel to Asher's theme of suicide.

"A lot of the books on the list also reflect a growing trend in recent years to challenge books by people of color and books from the LGBTQ community," said Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of the library association's Office for Intellectual Freedom. Examples include Morrison's "The Bluest Eye," about a Black girl raped by her father; Alex Gino's "George," about a transgender child; and Justin Richardson's and Peter Parnell's picture book about two gay penguins, "And Tango Makes Three."

The list was announced as the library association prepares to mark its annual Banned Books Week.

Green's debut novel, "Looking for Alaska," was ranked fourth, with others in the top 10 including E.L. James' explicit blockbuster "50 Shades of Grey," Raina Telgemeier's graphic novel "Drama" and Lauren Myracle's "Internet Girls" series.