Alayna Layton: St. Vincent High School valedictorian

Favorite high-school experience: Last September, we played our hometown rivals, Perryville High School, in football for the first time in more than 60 years and ended the first half with our heads hanging low after their three touchdowns to our zero. We came back strong in the second half, shut them out and won the game 28-18. The energy, excitement and unity portrayed by the fans will be ingrained in my head forever.

2017 St. Vincent High School valedictorian - Alayna Layton

Who is your role model, and why? My mom will always be my role model. She is one of the most dedicated, hardworking and driven people I know. She is so strong in her faith and loves her family more than anything. I hope to be at least half the woman she is one day.

Advice to underclassmen: Always be yourself. You will encounter situations where people will try to get you to go against what you believe in or what you know is wrong. Stay true to your heart and don't let others change you into someone you are not. Also, keep your family close. They will always have your back, through the good times and the bad.

Three words to describe the entire high-school experience: stressful, enlightening, unforgettable.