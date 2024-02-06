Air Force JROTC recieves Outstanding Organization Award

Cape Central's Air Force JROTC was recognized with the 2019-2020 Outstanding Organization Award for their outstanding performance and community service, as well as meeting standards of the JROTC citizen development mission.
This is the second year the program has been available at Cape Central High School, and is open to students in ninth through 12th grades. The JROTC also formed an Air Rifle Marksmanship Team this year.
Cadets in this program completed some 650 hours of service while also competing in national competitions, giving Awareness Presentations and performing 25 color guards.
