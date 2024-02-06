Air Force JROTC cadets make donation to veterans relief

On April 2, Air Force JROTC cadets from Cape Girardeau Central High School completed a 14-mile memorial hike in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Bataan Death March during World War II. Cadets engaged the community to raise $1,800 in donations to the VFW Post No. 3838 Veterans Relief Fund to help veterans in need. The cadets received community support from several individuals, recruiters and businesses including Heise Heating and Cooling, Rhodes Convenience Stores, Absolute Arms and Ammo, Sister Squared and Housen Foods. The Bataan Memorial Hike is an annual event with the next hike planned for April 2023. Shown, from left, are Sandy Pritchard, VFW Auxiliary Post No. 3838 president; cadets Carson Baudendistel, Vince Gruber, Jaeda Baldwin and Nakhia Jones; and Scott Smith, VFW Post No. 3838 commander. Submitted by Kristin Tallent