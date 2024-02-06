Afterlife for a hearse

The girl with the hearse is named Abigail Worrad.

The hearse is named Miguel.

"Well, technically, it's Miguel," she explained. "But we also call him The Hearse-mobile."

Or other names on mornings when he won't start. But when he does, Worrad says, they go out cruising.

She picked it up this summer for $4,000.

Abigail Worrad she sits in the back of her hearse next to a coffin her husband made for her. Worrad said they plan on filling it with candy for trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Andrew J. Whitaker

"Which I thought was a steal," she said. "[The seller] told me, 'Lots of people are interested in it, but nobody's crazy enough to buy it.'"

Turns out Abigail Worrad was -- but it's not a morbid thing, she says. More of an antique thing. A conversation piece. She and her husband, Liam, share a love for cars.

"He's into fast cars. I'm into old ones," she said. "[My hearse] is an '88, so it's not a real old car, but I just fell in love with it, honestly. I actually almost bought an old bus recently."

When she calls it the "ultimate station-wagon," a slight accent makes it "way-gehn." She grew up in Minnesota, and at 18 had never ventured farther than North Dakota.

"I picked a spot on the map when I turned 18," she said, and that spot was Cape Girardeau. "I'm spontaneous, I guess. Kind of just because I could."

Abigail Worrad sits in the back of her hearse next to a coffin her husband had made for her Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 in Cape Girardeau. Worrad said they plan on filling it with candy for Halloween. Andrew J. Whitaker

She admits to relishing the unconventional.