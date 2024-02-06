Advocating for Others: Surviving a suicide attempt

Lindsey Bauer says she believes God sometimes shields us from painful memories.

“I think, sometimes, especially in these situations, God doesn’t want me to remember exactly what happened and all the trauma,” she says. “It’s like there’s a block in my brain that will not allow me to remember the exact details.”

The Sikeston, Mo., resident says she doesn’t clearly recall the night of July 8, 2019, or the events leading up to it. That night, Bauer survived a suicide attempt.

She was first diagnosed with major depressive disorder at age eight and learned to manage her diagnosis into her adult life. She went to pharmaceutical school, married and had two children — living out the “American dream life,” she said.

In 2019, after a family vacation to Mexico, Bauer says she felt increasingly overwhelmed and “weak.” It was difficult to reach out for help, she says, as she felt the feelings were simply the stressors of everyday life.

“Sometimes, I feel people don’t know they need the help,” she says. “That’s been the big ‘wow’ moment for me. Sometimes, people are so far deep in their mental illness, they don’t even know they need the help, so they can’t reach out.”

Following the suicide attempt and her husband’s subsequent call to emergency services, Bauer woke up in a Cape Girardeau hospital, confused and initially in denial. While the medical staff provided her with the details of what happened, she says she couldn’t comprehend or remember it.

Her support system before and after the attempt remained the same, Bauer says; however, it wasn’t until afterwards that she truly realized the magnitude of their support.

“The difference was that before the event, I didn’t see that support system was there,” she says. “I knew that my family was there, but I kind of felt like people wouldn’t understand that I am struggling.”