ï¿½Advocate, Motivate, Donateï¿½

As for future plans, Wilferth says he is pleased with the awareness the Pink Up campaign brings to the region, but the foundation members are always asking themselves how they can do better. For example, the addition of the mobile mammogram van was vital as they realized not everyone in the region was able to travel to a participating facility; lack of transportation, they believed, should not stand in the way of a potentially life-saving screening. With the success of the Pink Up campaign in bringing awareness and screening for breast cancer, Wilferth also expects to see expanding awareness and screening for lung, prostate and colon cancer, which are other major cancers in the region.

The Pink Up campaign is designed around the principles ï¿½advocate, motivate and donate,ï¿½ but does so in a way that brings the whole community together.

ï¿½It is an empowering campaign,ï¿½ Wilferth says. ï¿½We are proud to serve not only the survivors, but also those that have experienced loss.ï¿½

Approximately 75-80 percent of donations come from the support of local businesses in the five-state region. This major support, along with the support of area residents, has allowed the Pink Up campaign to provide 4,100 free mammograms since 2010.

More information about upcoming Pink Up events can be found at pinkup.org.