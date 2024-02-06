Advocacy groups urge states to protect transgender students

WASHINGTON -- Dozens of advocacy groups on Tuesday urged state education officials to protect transgender students after the Trump administration rescinded Obama-era guidance on school bathroom use.

The nation's leading civil-rights organizations said in a letter addressed to state education officials charged with civil-rights protection that schools must allow students to access restrooms in line with their stated gender identity, as the guidance had called for.

The Trump administration withdrew the guidance in February, saying the bathroom controversy was a matter for the states, not the federal government, to decide.

The decision caused an outcry among LGBT advocates, who said students now may face discrimination and harassment.

In their letter, 50 groups expressed concern rescinding the guidance might lead some schools to believe transgender students are not entitled to use the bathrooms of their choice.