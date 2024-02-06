Advice on salt, hidden in many foods, gets specific

NEW YORK -- It can be hidden in bread, pizza, soup and other packaged foods and restaurant meals. Now, advice to watch out for salt is coming with a more specific reason.

A report released Tuesday by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine ties the recommended limit on sodium to a reduced risk of chronic disease. The report, which is expected to serve as a guide for policymakers, said the updated guidance is meant to also convey cutting back on salt can reduce risk of cardiovascular disease, even if people are still above the recommended limit of 2,300 mg a day for most adults.

Previously, the recommended limit was based on a "tolerable upper intake level," a threshold experts use to indicate a variety of potential bad effects. Now, the report states the upper intake level will indicate the threshold for potential toxicity. It says there's not enough evidence to set such a threshold for sodium.