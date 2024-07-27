Adopt Zoe 8-21-22

This week's pet looking for her fur-ever home is a female named Zoe. She can be visited any day from 8 a.m. to noon. She won't be the first cat in her room to greet you, she will patiently await her turn for cuddles from a perch. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well. Call or stop by our shelter any day from 8 a.m. to noon. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary