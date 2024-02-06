Adopt Zoe 3-20-22

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
This week's pet from Safe Harbor is a cat named Zoe. This 8-year-old female has greeted visitors for a few months now with purrs and affection. She doesn't like to be carried but loves to be petted. Come see him at Safe Harbor. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823.
