May 7, 2022

Adopt Waldorf 5-8-22

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary This week's pet is Waldorf. Waldorf is a Persian cat who is estimated to be 3 or 4 years old. He once had a beautiful, long, gray coat but due to poor grooming from his owner he had to be shaved down. He is fascinated but weary of other cats and is tolerant of small dogs. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823...