Adopt Waldorf 5-29-22

If you're a fan of Grumpy Cat, Waldorf the Blue Persian is the feline for you! Seen here sporting his stylish summer 'do, he's the cat that will convince you that cats used to be worshipped as gods. Human subjects to be ruled, need apply online or in person at Safe Harbor. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our 30-plus cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well. Please call or stop by our shelter any day from 8 a.m. to noon.