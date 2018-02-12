Adopt Tom 12-2-18

Submitted by Safe Harbor
Tom is a sweet 11-year-old boy looking for a loving home. He also came with a light orange brother if you are interested! He is available for adoption at Safe Harbor; call (573) 243-9823.
