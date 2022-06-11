All sections
FeaturesNovember 5, 2022

Adopt Tom 11-6-22

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
This week's pet has just returned from Puppies 4 Parole, a program in which inmates live and train dogs basic commands, such as sit and stay. Tom is a large 3-year-old dog with a large need for love. He's scared of small children and wants to be the only dog. If your house and heart are ready for this magnificent mutt, fill out an application for Tom in person or online. If you're interested in adopting him or visiting him and the rest of our cats and dogs, visit us any day from 8 a.m. to noon. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our more than cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well.
