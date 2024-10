This week we want to introduce our third Schnauzer. His name is Theodore, or Teddy for short. He is 15 years old and loves to be in the company of people. He is housebroken, laid-back and learning how to get along with cats. If you can provide him with a "retirement home" of his own, come and visit us-or our other Schnauzer mixes at 359 Cree Lane in Jackson. We are open every weekday and weekend from 8 a.m. to noon and from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary