Adopt Tee Tee 6-26-22

If you are missing the sound of the pitter patter of little feet, come visit us! Featured here is Tee Tee, a 10-year-old with vision problems. She is one of several small dogs of various breeds and ages available for adoption. Call (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our more than cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well. Call or stop by our shelter any day from 8 a.m. to noon. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary