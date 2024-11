Submitted by Safe Harbor Tasha is a 8-year-old female in need of a forever home. Many of our pets have had to be surrendered because of the owners' failing health! He is available for adoption at Safe Harbor; call (573) 243-9823.

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary Tasha is a 8-year-old female in need of a forever home. Many of our pets have had to be surrendered because of the owners' failing health! He is available for adoption at Safe Harbor; call (573) 243-9823.