This week's featured pet is Sylvia. Sylvia has been featured before, but she is one of several cats that has been at our shelter for more than a year. If you would like meet our cats or dogs, stop by our shelter any day from 8 a.m. to noon. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well.