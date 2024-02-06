All sections
FeaturesJuly 30, 2022

Adopt Stella 7-31-22

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
This week we are featuring one of the kittens born in our shelter this past spring. Stella is a sweetheart who would love someone to play with and provide her with a lounge spot of her own. She is about 3 months old. If you are interested in her or any other kittens, call us at (573) 243-9823 or apply through our website, safeharboranimals.org. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our more than 30 cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well. Call or stop by our shelter any day from 8 a.m. to noon.
Community

