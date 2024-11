We would like to introduce this week a small dog with a big personality. Her name is Snowball. She would do best in a home filled with lots of couches and cushions but no children. Snowball is currently recovering from a surgery that required her tail to be removed. If you can offer her the pillows and peace she needs, come visit us any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary