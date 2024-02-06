All sections
November 19, 2022
Adopt Smalls 11-20-22
Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
Our pet this week is a tiny Chihuahua mix named Smalls. He is a friendly little dog who gets along with cats, children and other small dogs. If you have room in your heart and home for this bundle of energy and love, visit us to fill out an adoption application. We are located at 359 Cree Lane. Call (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well. Call or stop by our shelter any day from 8 a.m. to noon.
