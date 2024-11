Don't let his name fool you: this week's pet is named Skunk. He will attract people of all ages to him with his affection and love of catnip. Skunk is a 1 year old domestic short hair cat that is recovering from 4 inches of stitches on his neck. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary