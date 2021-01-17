Adopt Shiloh and Roland 1-17-21

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
These two very cute guys are Shiloh and Roland. They are Beagle puppies about 8 months old. All they need is the perfect forever home. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823.
