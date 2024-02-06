Adopt Shiloh 8-22-21

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary This handsome boy is Shiloh. He is 2 1/2 years old, is good with kids and very friendly. He just needs a loving, forever home! If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823...
