Adopt Shaggy 2-27-21

This little guy is Shaggy. He is an 8-year-old, 10 pound Chinese Crested who would do well in a home with no other dogs. He really needs a loving forever home. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823.
