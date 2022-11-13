Adopt Seline 11-13-22

Cold weather is here, so this week's pet will keep your lap warm. Meet Seline. She is a very affectionate, young, and long haired cat who adores people. She puts up with other cats and dogs, but she is possessive of people. She will bat at other animals if she is cuddling with a person. If you are interested in cuddling with Seline, fill out an adoption application at our shelter, 359 Cree Lane in Jackson, or through our website at safeharboranimals.org. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well. Call or stop by our shelter any day from 8 a.m. to noon. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary