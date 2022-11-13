All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresNovember 12, 2022
Adopt Seline 11-13-22
Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
Cold weather is here, so this week's pet will keep your lap warm. Meet Seline. She is a very affectionate, young, and long haired cat who adores people. She puts up with other cats and dogs, but she is possessive of people. She will bat at other animals if she is cuddling with a person. If you are interested in cuddling with Seline, fill out an adoption application at our shelter, 359 Cree Lane in Jackson, or through our website at safeharboranimals.org. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well. Call or stop by our shelter any day from 8 a.m. to noon.
Cold weather is here, so this week's pet will keep your lap warm. Meet Seline. She is a very affectionate, young, and long haired cat who adores people. She puts up with other cats and dogs, but she is possessive of people. She will bat at other animals if she is cuddling with a person. If you are interested in cuddling with Seline, fill out an adoption application at our shelter, 359 Cree Lane in Jackson, or through our website at safeharboranimals.org. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well. Call or stop by our shelter any day from 8 a.m. to noon.Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Community
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
featuresJuly 20
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
featuresJuly 20
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy