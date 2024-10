Rusty is about a year old. He was a stray and very well behaved. He does need a fence for running and playing, and he loves female dogs of any size. Not fond of his size male dogs at all. If you have room in your heart and home for Rusty or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary