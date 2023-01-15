Adopt Romeo 1-15-23

This week we would like to introduce Romeo. His personality is as sweet as his name. He is 3 years old and looking for a quiet house without other cats and dogs, for this Montague does not fair well with Capulets. Call or email us if you are interested in this dog. Visit us in person any day from 8 a.m. to noon at 359 Cree Lane near Fruitland. Contact us online or by calling if you are interested, (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary