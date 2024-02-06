Rocky, a 2-year-old male cat, is in need of a loving home. Visit Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary at 359 Cree Lane, Jackson, any day from 8 a.m. to noon to adopt Rocky or play with other pets.

Rocky is a 2-year-old male. He loves to be loved. He definitely needs a nice friendly lap as soon as possible. If you have room in your heart and home for Rocky or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary