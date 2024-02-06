Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
Rocky is a 2-year-old male. He loves to be loved. He definitely needs a nice friendly lap as soon as possible. If you have room in your heart and home for Rocky or any other pet, visit us at 359 Cree Lane near Jackson any weekday or weekend from 8 a.m. to noon. Visitors are always welcome to play with our pets.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.