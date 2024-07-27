Adopt Ralphie

This puppy may have a plain, boring fur coat of only black, but he will keep you captivated! Ralphie is a sweet male who gets along well with with his siblings. He and his three siblings are in foster care, so if you are interested in them, give us a call at (573) 243-9823 or contact us on Facebook to meet them. Visit us in person any day from 8 a.m. to noon at 359 Cree Lane near Fruitland. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary