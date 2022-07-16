All sections
July 16, 2022

Adopt Rain 7-16-22

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
This week's pet is Rain, one of our mother cats who gave birth this past spring. She (and her kittens) are ready for their fur-ever homes. If you are interested in Rain or her kittens, we ask for a $85 adoption fee and a written application to be filled out at our shelter. Call (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our 30-plus cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well. Call or stop by our shelter any day from 8 a.m. to noon.
Community

