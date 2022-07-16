Adopt Rain 7-16-22

This week's pet is Rain, one of our mother cats who gave birth this past spring. She (and her kittens) are ready for their fur-ever homes. If you are interested in Rain or her kittens, we ask for a $85 adoption fee and a written application to be filled out at our shelter. Call (573) 243-9823. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our 30-plus cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well. Call or stop by our shelter any day from 8 a.m. to noon. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary