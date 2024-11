Today's pet is a rare beauty because one out of four orange cats is female. Puffin is a female orange cat who was found wondering the road last month. She is an affectionate cat ready to warm someone's heart and home. If you are interested in Puffin or our other orange cats, please call us at (573) 243-9823 or fill out an adoption application online at safeharboranimals.org. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary