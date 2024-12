This week we want to introduce Puff Puff. She is a quiet cat who used to live with another cat and a few dogs. She is declawed on all four paws and is ready to move out of her current room that she shares with 12 other cats. If you are interested in this sweetheart, please visit us in person to fill out an adoption application. You can call us and fill out an adoption application any day from 8 to noon at (573) 243-9823. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary