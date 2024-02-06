Adopt Prince 9-26-21

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
This young male is Prince. He is a more dominant type and will get along well with a less dominant cat. He's looking for a loving, forever home. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823.
