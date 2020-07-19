Adopt pets 7-19-20

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
This pretty white female is Mercedes. She is a 1 1/2 years old. The little guy is Ford and he is eight weeks old. Both need a loving, forever home. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823.
