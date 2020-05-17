Adopt pets 5-17-20

Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
These pretty babies are Samoas and Joe. She is the black female, and he is the lighter multicolored. They are both a year old and need a loving forever home. If you are ready for a rewarding experience, come see us at Safe Harbor. Call (573) 243-9823.
