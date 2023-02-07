All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJuly 1, 2023

Adopt Oreo 7-2-23

This week we want to introduce one of our newest kittens out of foster care. Her name is Oreo, and she (along with a few of her litter mates) were born without tails. Oreo is the friendliest of her litter as she will often greet you at the door of her room. An adoption fee of $85 covers vaccinations, microchip and spay surgery. An adoption application must be filled out and submitted at our shelter. To apply for her adoption -- or for any of our 50 cats -- please visit us from 8 a.m.to noon every day and from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at 359 Cree Lane in Jackson.
This week we want to introduce one of our newest kittens out of foster care. Her name is Oreo, and she (along with a few of her litter mates) were born without tails. Oreo is the friendliest of her litter as she will often greet you at the door of her room. An adoption fee of $85 covers vaccinations, microchip and spay surgery. An adoption application must be filled out and submitted at our shelter. To apply for her adoption -- or for any of our 50 cats -- please visit us from 8 a.m.to noon every day and from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at 359 Cree Lane in Jackson.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Story Tags
Community

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy