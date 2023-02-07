Adopt Oreo 7-2-23

This week we want to introduce one of our newest kittens out of foster care. Her name is Oreo, and she (along with a few of her litter mates) were born without tails. Oreo is the friendliest of her litter as she will often greet you at the door of her room. An adoption fee of $85 covers vaccinations, microchip and spay surgery. An adoption application must be filled out and submitted at our shelter. To apply for her adoption -- or for any of our 50 cats -- please visit us from 8 a.m.to noon every day and from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at 359 Cree Lane in Jackson.