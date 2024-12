This slender beauty is our pet of the week. Nonni is a female, declawed Tabby. She gets along with other dogs and cats. She loves being petted as much as she loves playing with toys. If you want a little more love in your home, contact us. Come and help us socialize our cats or dogs at 359 Cree Lane in Jackson. Stop by our shelter in person if you are interested in adopting a pet. Call us at (573) 243-9823. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary