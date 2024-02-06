Adopt Mittens 1-22-23

This week we have a 6-month-old male who was rescued from the icy cold around New Year's Eve. He has recovered well from frostbite on his entire underbelly and paws. His name is Mittens, and we would like this new year to give him a new start. If you can give him this new start, call us at (573) 243-9823. Visit us in person any day from 8 a.m. to noon at 359 Cree Lane near Fruitland. Contact us online or by calling if you are interested. Safe Harbor is in desperate need of volunteers to help clean up after our cats and outdoor dog pens. Grooming, socializing and exercising of our pets is needed as well. Submitted by Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary